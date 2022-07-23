Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomical Position The anatomical position is a standardized posture used in anatomy to ensure clear communication about the location of body parts. In this position, a person stands upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. This orientation serves as a reference point for describing the relative positions of structures in the body. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Anatomical Position

Directional Terms Directional terms are specific vocabulary used to describe the locations of structures in relation to one another. Common terms include 'superior' (above), 'inferior' (below), 'medial' (toward the midline), and 'lateral' (away from the midline). Understanding these terms is essential for accurately describing the anatomical position and the relationships between different body parts. Recommended video: Guided course 03:00 03:00 Introduction to Directional Terms