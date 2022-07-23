Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Homeostasis
Homeostasis refers to the body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. This involves various physiological processes that regulate factors such as temperature, pH, and electrolyte balance, ensuring optimal functioning of cells and organs.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Homeostasis
Negative Feedback
Negative feedback is a regulatory mechanism in which a change in a physiological variable triggers a response that counteracts the initial change. For example, if body temperature rises, mechanisms such as sweating are activated to cool the body down, thus restoring homeostasis.
Recommended video:
Physiological Functions
Physiological functions encompass the various processes and activities that occur within living organisms to maintain life. This includes functions such as respiration, circulation, and digestion, which are essential for sustaining homeostasis and overall health.
Recommended video: