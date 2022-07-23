Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homeostasis Homeostasis refers to the body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. This involves various physiological processes that regulate factors such as temperature, pH, and electrolyte balance, ensuring optimal functioning of cells and organs. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Introduction to Homeostasis

Negative Feedback Negative feedback is a regulatory mechanism in which a change in a physiological variable triggers a response that counteracts the initial change. For example, if body temperature rises, mechanisms such as sweating are activated to cool the body down, thus restoring homeostasis. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Negative Feedback Loops