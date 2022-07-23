Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomical Planes Anatomical planes are imaginary lines that divide the body into sections, helping to describe locations and movements. The three primary planes are sagittal, transverse, and coronal, each serving a distinct purpose in anatomical terminology.

Transverse Section A transverse section, also known as a horizontal section, divides the body into superior (upper) and inferior (lower) parts. This plane is perpendicular to the long axis of the body and is crucial for understanding cross-sectional anatomy, such as in imaging techniques like CT scans.