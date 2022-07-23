Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sagittal Plane The sagittal plane is a vertical plane that divides the body into left and right sections. If a cut is made along this plane, it can separate the face from the rest of the body, depending on the specific location of the cut. This plane is essential for understanding how body structures are oriented and how they can be sectioned.

Frontal (Coronal) Plane The frontal or coronal plane divides the body into anterior (front) and posterior (back) sections. A cut along this plane would separate the face from the back of the head and body, thus keeping the face intact. This concept is crucial for visualizing how different body parts relate to one another in three-dimensional space.