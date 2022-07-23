Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endocrine System The endocrine system is a network of glands that produce and release hormones, which help regulate various bodily functions such as metabolism, growth, and mood. It plays a crucial role in maintaining homeostasis, the body's stable internal environment, by responding to changes and signaling other organs to adjust their activities. Recommended video: Guided course 7:06 7:06 Components of the Endocrine System

Homeostasis Homeostasis refers to the process by which biological systems maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. This involves various feedback mechanisms, including negative feedback, which counteracts deviations from a set point, ensuring that physiological parameters like temperature and pH remain within optimal ranges. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Introduction to Homeostasis