Definition of Anatomy Anatomy is the branch of biology that studies the structure and organization of living organisms. It encompasses the examination of the physical components of organisms, including their systems, organs, and tissues. Anatomy can be divided into various subfields, such as gross anatomy, which focuses on structures visible to the naked eye, and microscopic anatomy, which involves the study of cells and tissues at a microscopic level.

Types of Anatomy Anatomy is categorized into several types, primarily gross anatomy and microscopic anatomy. Gross anatomy deals with structures that can be observed without a microscope, such as bones and muscles, while microscopic anatomy involves the study of cells and tissues using microscopes. Understanding these types is essential for comprehending how different levels of organization contribute to the overall function of an organism.