Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homeostasis Homeostasis refers to the body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. This concept is crucial for understanding temperature regulation, as the body must adjust its physiological processes to keep temperature within a narrow range, ensuring optimal functioning of enzymes and metabolic processes. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Introduction to Homeostasis

Negative Feedback Negative feedback is a regulatory mechanism in which a change in a physiological variable triggers a response that counteracts the initial change. In the context of temperature regulation, if the body temperature rises, mechanisms such as sweating are activated to cool the body down, illustrating how negative feedback helps maintain homeostasis. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Negative Feedback Loops