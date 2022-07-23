Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Organ
An organ is a collection of tissues that work together to perform a specific function within an organism. The heart, for example, is an organ composed of muscle tissue, connective tissue, and epithelial tissue, all working in concert to pump blood throughout the body.
Tissue
Tissue is a group of similar cells that carry out a specific function. In the context of the heart, cardiac muscle tissue is responsible for the contraction and relaxation that enables the heart to pump blood, highlighting the importance of tissue organization in organ function.
Organ System
An organ system is a group of organs that work together to perform complex functions necessary for the survival of an organism. The cardiovascular system, which includes the heart, blood vessels, and blood, is responsible for transporting nutrients and oxygen, demonstrating the interdependence of organs within a system.
