Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organ An organ is a collection of tissues that work together to perform a specific function within an organism. The heart, for example, is an organ composed of muscle tissue, connective tissue, and epithelial tissue, all working in concert to pump blood throughout the body. Recommended video: Guided course 05:04 05:04 The Levels of Organization

Tissue Tissue is a group of similar cells that carry out a specific function. In the context of the heart, cardiac muscle tissue is responsible for the contraction and relaxation that enables the heart to pump blood, highlighting the importance of tissue organization in organ function. Recommended video: 4:55 4:55 Lymphoid Tissue