Labor and Delivery Labor and delivery refer to the physiological process of childbirth, which involves a series of stages leading to the birth of a baby. This process is characterized by contractions of the uterus, dilation of the cervix, and ultimately the expulsion of the fetus. Understanding this concept is essential for recognizing the medical and biological aspects of childbirth.

Positive Feedback Positive feedback is a biological mechanism that amplifies a response or process. In the context of labor, the release of oxytocin increases uterine contractions, which in turn stimulates more oxytocin release, creating a cycle that intensifies until delivery occurs. This concept is crucial for understanding how certain physiological processes can escalate to achieve a specific outcome.