Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diaphragm The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity. It plays a crucial role in respiration by contracting and relaxing to facilitate breathing. Understanding its anatomical position and function is essential for recognizing how it influences the organization of body cavities. Recommended video: Guided course 3:25 3:25 Anterior Body Cavity

Body Cavities Body cavities are spaces within the body that house and protect internal organs. The thoracic cavity contains the heart and lungs, while the abdominopelvic cavity contains organs such as the stomach and intestines. Knowledge of these cavities is fundamental for understanding human anatomy and the relationships between different organ systems. Recommended video: Guided course 3:20 3:20 Introduction to Body Cavities