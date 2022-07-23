Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Physiology Physiology is the branch of biology that studies the functions and mechanisms occurring in living organisms. It encompasses various levels of biological organization, from cellular processes to the functioning of entire systems, such as the circulatory or nervous systems. Understanding physiology is essential for comprehending how organisms maintain homeostasis and respond to environmental changes.

Homeostasis Homeostasis refers to the ability of an organism to maintain a stable internal environment despite external fluctuations. This concept is crucial in physiology as it explains how various physiological processes work together to regulate factors like temperature, pH, and electrolyte balance. For example, the human body uses feedback mechanisms to regulate body temperature, ensuring optimal functioning.