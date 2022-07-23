Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Body Cavities Body cavities are spaces within the body that house and protect internal organs. They are divided into two main categories: the dorsal cavity, which includes the cranial and spinal cavities, and the ventral cavity, which contains the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities. Understanding these cavities is essential for identifying where specific organs are located. Recommended video: Guided course 3:20 3:20 Introduction to Body Cavities

Thoracic Cavity The thoracic cavity is the upper part of the ventral body cavity, located above the diaphragm. It contains vital organs such as the heart and lungs, protected by the rib cage. Knowledge of this cavity is crucial for determining the location of organs like the heart and lungs in relation to other body structures. Recommended video: Guided course 2:51 2:51 Organization of the Thoracic Cavity