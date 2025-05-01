Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
y2−14y−164y^2-\(\frac\)14y-\(\frac{1}{64}\)
y2+14y−164y^2+\(\frac\)14y-\(\frac{1}{64}\)
y2−164y^2-\(\frac{1}{64}\)y2−641
y2+164y^2+\(\frac{1}{64}\)y2+641
Master Multiply Using the Difference of Squares Formula Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Square each binomial.
(−3y+5)2(-3y+5)^2
(x2+1)2(x^2+1)^2
Multiply the binomials.
(3m+4n)(3m−4n)(3m+4n)(3m-4n)
(x2−1)(x2+1)(x^2-1)(x^2+1)
(p3q+7p2)(p3q−7p2)(p^3q+7p^2)(p^3q-7p^2)