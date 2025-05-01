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Multiple Choice
Multiply the binomials.
A
B
C
D
9m2−16n2
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a product of two binomials: \((3m + 4n)(3m - 4n)\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as FOIL) to multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial: multiply \$3m\( by \)3m\(, \)3m\( by \)-4n\(, \)4n\( by \)3m\(, and \)4n\( by \)-4n$.
Write out the products explicitly: \(3m \times 3m\), \(3m \times (-4n)\), \(4n \times 3m\), and \(4n \times (-4n)\).