Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
9y2+259y^2+25
9y2−30y+259y^2-30y+259y2−30y+25
−9y2+30y−25-9y^2+30y-25−9y2+30y−25
−9y2−30y+25-9y^2-30y+25−9y2−30y+25
Master Multiply Using the Difference of Squares Formula Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Square each binomial.
(x2+1)2(x^2+1)^2
Multiply the binomials.
(y+18)(y−18)\(\left\)(y+\(\frac\)18\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-\(\frac\)18\(\right\))
(3m+4n)(3m−4n)(3m+4n)(3m-4n)
(x2−1)(x2+1)(x^2-1)(x^2+1)
(p3q+7p2)(p3q−7p2)(p^3q+7p^2)(p^3q-7p^2)