Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x4+2x2+1x^4+2x^2+1x4+2x2+1
x4+1x^4+1x4+1
x2+2x2+1x^2+2x^2+1x2+2x2+1
x2+2x+1x^2+2x+1x2+2x+1
Master Multiply Using the Difference of Squares Formula Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Square each binomial.
(−3y+5)2(-3y+5)^2
Multiply the binomials.
(y+18)(y−18)\(\left\)(y+\(\frac\)18\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-\(\frac\)18\(\right\))
(3m+4n)(3m−4n)(3m+4n)(3m-4n)
(x2−1)(x2+1)(x^2-1)(x^2+1)
(p3q+7p2)(p3q−7p2)(p^3q+7p^2)(p^3q-7p^2)