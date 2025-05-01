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Multiple Choice
Multiply the binomials.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that you are asked to multiply two binomials: \(\left(x^{2} - 1\right) \times \left(x^{2} + 1\right)\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as FOIL for binomials) by multiplying each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial: \(x^{2} \times x^{2}\), \(x^{2} \times 1\), \(-1 \times x^{2}\), and \(-1 \times 1\).
Write out the products explicitly: \(x^{2} \times x^{2} = x^{4}\), \(x^{2} \times 1 = x^{2}\), \(-1 \times x^{2} = -x^{2}\), and \(-1 \times 1 = -1\).
Combine all these terms into a single expression: \(x^{4} + x^{2} - x^{2} - 1\).
Simplify the expression by combining like terms \(x^{2}\) and \(-x^{2}\), which cancel each other out, leaving you with \(x^{4} - 1\).
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