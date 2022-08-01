Competitive Inhibition

So now that we know that competitive inhibitors increase the apparent K M but do not affect the apparent V Max in this video, we're going to talk about how competitive inhibitors affect the McHale is meant in plot. And then later in a different video, we'll talk about how competitive inhibitors affect line. Weaver Burke plots and so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type they are so including competitive inhibitors, they are all going to decrease the initial reaction velocity or the V, not of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so notice down below in our image. On the left hand side, this Mikhail is meant in plot shows, two different curves. This black curve here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor indicated by minus concentration of I. In this blue curve represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of competitive inhibitor indicated by plus concentration of I and notice that in the presence of competitive inhibitor, if we focus on the initial reaction rate or the V not, it's actually decreased. As we mentioned in our previous lesson videos and up above and so also recall from our previous lesson videos that competitive enzyme inhibitors Onley bind to the free enzyme, which means that Alfa is going to measure the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. And so the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa of a competitive inhibitor is on Lee going to increase the apparent K M, as we already know from our previous lesson videos. And so in the presence of competitive inhibitor, the apparent K M is defined as the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa Times, the K M. In the absence of competitive inhibitor and also, as we know from our previous lesson videos, competitive inhibitors do not change or affect the apparent fee max, which means that the apparent V Max is equal to the V Max in the absence of inhibitor. And so notice down below. On the left hand side, we're showing you guys the McHale is meant an equation that we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so this is the McHale is meant in equation in the absence of any inhibitors, and so if we want to get the McHale is meant an equation in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. Then all we need to do is take the K M and substituted with the apparent km, which is Alfa Times K M. So that's what we have down below. And then take the V max and substituted with the apparent V max, which is equal to just the V max. So notice we didn't change it down below. And so this equation here represents the McHale is meant an equation in the presence of competitive inhibitor. And so, again, taking a look at this Michaela Schmitz and plot right here notice that even in the presence of competitive inhibitor that the V Max is not changed. And so the Blue Curve and this black curve both have the same exact V Max. And so again, that shows that the V Max is not changed. And so recall that the substrate concentration can be represented as bones from our previous lesson video. And so if we increase the concentration of bones, eventually we'll get to ah, high enough concentration of bones where Scooby Doo is going to completely ignore that competitive soccer ball inhibitor. And that means that Scooby Doo is gonna be able to produce the maximum amount of poops on the floor. And so, of course, this shows that, uh, with competitive inhibitors the substrate, the amount of bones can compete to keep that same V Max. However, even though the V max has not changed, if we focus on the k m. Notice that the K M is changed here. So the K m in the absence of inhibitor with this black line here, notice is lower than the apparent km for this blue curve here in the presence of competitive inhibitor. And this means that the apparent km was increased in the presence of the competitive inhibitor. And so pretty much what we're seeing is, uh, the effects of competitive inhibition on the McHale is meant in plot. And so over here on the right, this Michaela cement and plot, all we're trying to show you is the effect of increasing the concentration of competitive inhibitor and so notice that we have three curves. Here we have this black curve here that again represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor indicated by minus concentration of I. And then we have this purple curve here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of just plus one Moeller concentration of competitive inhibitor and notice that the K M increases further here and notice that the green curve here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of even Mawr competitive inhibitor. So, plus two Moeller concentration of competitive inhibitor. And so by increasing the concentration of competitive inhibitor, even MAWR notice that the K M is increased even further. And so you can see that the effect of competitive inhibitors is that they're going to increase the K M. And the more competitive inhibitor we add, the greater the K M will be increased. But notice that no matter how much competitive inhibitor we add, the V Max is going to be unaltered. And again. That's because if we increase the amount of bones eventually, we'll get to a concentration of bones where Scooby Doo is going to completely ignore that competitive inhibitor and produce the maximum amount of poops on the floor. And so this year concludes our lesson on how competitive inhibitors affect the Makayla Smith and plot. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how competitive inhibitors affect the line. We were burke plot, so I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts