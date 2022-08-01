in this video, we're going to talk about our first type of reversible inhibition, which is competitive inhibition. And so, of course, with competitive inhibition, it's going to be caused by competitive enzyme inhibitors, which are actually the most common type of enzyme inhibitors in all of biochemistry. Which is exactly why we're covering competitive inhibitors first, before all of the other different types of reversible inhibitors and so competitive enzyme inhibitors tend to be substrate. Anna logs. And so the question is, what are substrate? Analog? Swell substrate. Analog are compounds that are structurally similar two substrates, and so we'll be able to see that down below in our image as well. Where notice that the inhibitor takes on a shape that is structurally similar to the substrate making competitive inhibitors substrate, Anna logs. And so when it comes to competitive inhibitors, it turns out that the key feature of them is actually the competition. And so competitive inhibitors will actually compete with the substrate for a position in the Free Enzymes active site in order to decrease the initial reaction. Velocity V not of the enzyme catalyzed reaction, but really, that's no surprise to us that the initial reaction velocity has decreased since we know from our previous lesson videos that by definition, all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type, are going to decrease the initial reaction Velocity V not of the enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so again, as I've already mentioned, the key feature of competitive inhibitors is actually this competition of how these competitive inhibitors can compete with the sub street. And as we'll see moving forward, none of the other types of reversible inhibitors will actually show this competition. And so this competition factor of competitive inhibitors is quite unique. And so it also turns out it's important to emphasize that these competitive inhibitors will Onley bind to the empty, active sites of free enzymes that are not bound to their substrates. And that's what defines free enzymes. And so because competitive inhibitors Onley affect the free enzymes, that means that Alfa a swell as K I, uh, which are the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme and the inhibition constant of the free enzyme are gonna be the only ones that come into play for competitive inhibitors. And we're not gonna see Alfa Prime or K Prime I for competitive inhibitors. And so we'll be able to talk more about this idea as we move along in our course. But for now, it's just important to note that these competitive inhibitors Onley affect free enzymes and not the enzyme substrate complex. And so, as we'll see down below in our image, these competitive inhibitors will actually block the enzymes active site. And so the substrates cannot bind to the enzyme that's already bound to the competitive inhibitor forming the complex. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side, we'll see that we've actually seen this image before in our previous lesson videos, and we can see that we have the same exact enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen so many times before in our previous lessons and notice that the competitive inhibitor here is represented by I. And it's on Lee affecting the free enzyme here, and it's not affecting the enzyme substrate complex, and so the competitive inhibitor will bind to the free enzyme and form the EI complex. And, of course, when the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme, the reaction is not gonna be be able to proceed, and so we'll get no reaction. And so over here on the right hand side, essentially, what we have is, uh, the same exact, um, reaction. Just a different visual representation of that reaction. And so you can notice here that the free ends on the active site is this little open circle part right here and notice again that the competitive inhibitor is structurally similar to the substrate making the competitive inhibitor a substrate analog. And so what that means is that the competitive inhibitor is going to compete with the substrate for a position in the enzymes active site. If the substrate binds to the enzymes active site first, then that means that the enzyme substrate complex will form. And that means that the substrate is going to be blocking the inhibitor from binding to the enzyme. And that means that if the substrate bind to the enzyme first, that the reaction is going to proceed as normal to form the product. However, if the inhibitor binds to the enzymes active site before the substrate gets there, then the enzyme inhibitor complex will form. And of course, the inhibitor is going to be blocking the substrate from binding. And if the inhibitor is blocking the substrate from binding, then that is going to prevent the reaction from taking place. And so again, the key feature about competitive inhibitors is that they directly compete with the substrate, a feature that we're not going to see again moving forward in our course when we talk about the other types of inhibitors. And so when the inhibitor competes with the substrate, what this means is that they are going to block each other, uh, from binding to the enzymes active site. And again, you can see that the substrate will block the inhibitor from binding, and the inhibitor will block the substrate from binding. And so, uh, in our next lesson, video will introduce an analogy for you guys and some memory tools to help you guys memorize the effects that competitive inhibitors have on enzyme. So I'll see you guys in our next video

