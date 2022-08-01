Competitive Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about the effects that competitive inhibitors have on enzymes. And so recall from our previous lesson videos we mention that competitive inhibitors will actually make the apparent km of an enzyme worse and by worse. What we mean is that it's going to decrease the enzymes affinity for the substrate. And of course a decreased affinity corresponds with an increase in the apparent K. M. And so it's true that competitive inhibitors increase the apparent km of an enzyme. But also recall from our previous videos that competitive inhibitors actually do not affect the apparent V. Max of an enzyme. And so the real question here is exactly how and why is it that competitive inhibitors have these particular effects on an enzyme? So, if we take a look at the left hand side over here, notice that this image represents an analogy for our enzyme catalyzed reaction. And notice that this adorably cute little puppy over here represents our free enzyme. And this cute little puppy's name is actually is I'm which is short for enzyme. And then over here, what we have is a bone to represent our free substrate. Now, of course, recall from our previous lesson videos that the substrate will bind to the enzyme, specifically at the enzymes active site. And so in this analogy, the dog's mouth represents the enzymes active site. And so when the bone binds to the dog's mouth as it is over here in this image, it represents the enzyme substrate complex. And then of course the dog can eat the bone catalyze the reaction unaltered while creating this nasty poop over here on the ground. Now, I know talking about poos is a little weird and I can pretty much guarantee you that your professors are not going to relate adorably cute little puppies nor their nasty poos to enzyme catalyzed reactions or these reversible inhibitors. However, this a now right here is going to be incredibly helpful and incredibly useful for us as we move forward and talk about all of the different types of reversible inhibitors and the effects that those reversible inhibitors have, including helping us to understand the competitive inhibitor effects. And so speaking of competitive inhibitors, notice in our image down below, we're using the soccer ball, which is the ball for a competitive sport to represent our competitive inhibitor. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the soccer ball or this competitive inhibitor is unique in its ability to compete with the substrate. And again, this competition feature is incredibly unique to competitive inhibitors And moving forward as we talk about all of the other different types of reversible inhibitors. We are not going to see this competition feature again. And so we really want to emphasize this important competitive feature of the competitive inhibitor to compete with the sub street for a binding position in the enzymes active site, which is the dog's mouth here. And so notice when the competitive inhibitor or the soccer ball binds to the active site or the dog's mouth. It will create the enzyme inhibitor complex and that will prevent the reaction from proceeding. And so this is because the substrate simply cannot fit into the active site when the competitive inhibitor is bound. And so again they are competing for the same binding position in the dog's mouth. Now, over here we're showing you the greek symbol, alpha, which you can recall from our previous lesson videos is representing the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. And so this is just a reminder that the competitive inhibitor will only bind to the free enzyme uh in the active site. Again, the dog's mouth and once again we do not want to lose sight of this competitive nature that is so unique to competitive inhibitors. And so here we're basically highlighting that feature by saying that the substrate and the competitive inhibitor are actually going to compete with each other to bind to the enzymes active site. And so now that we have a general understanding of our analogy, let's go back up to our text to again determine exactly how and why competitive inhibitors have these particular effects. Now we're gonna start with how competitive inhibitors increase the apparent KM. And so the reason that competitive inhibitors increase the apparent KM is because competitive inhibitors will actually decrease the concentration of free enzyme. And so notice down below the competitive inhibitor is going to bind to the free enzyme. And that's exactly why we have this alpha symbol right here. So recall that alpha is the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. And so that reminds us that the competitive inhibitor will only bind to the free enzyme and it will not bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And so again, uh competitive inhibitors are going to decrease the concentration of free enzyme. And so when the competitive inhibitor binds the free enzyme, it forms the ei complex. But in the meantime it's decreasing the concentration of free enzyme. And of course this equilibrium right here by the shot. Lee's principle is going to respond by shifting to the left And so that's exactly what we're saying up above that, the decrease in the free enzyme concentration causes the K -1 reaction to shift to the left. And so notice that here we have this green arrow to represent the shift to the left. And we also have uh is principal right here and was a french scientist, which is why we have the french flag background behind it blue, white and red. Uh huh. And we have the one here that corresponds with the one in the text up above. So we know that there's going to be a shift to the left in this equilibrium when the competitive inhibitor decreases the concentration of free enzyme. And so if the reaction shifts to the lap that means that the enzyme substrate complex is going to break down into free enzyme and free substrate. And of course this is going to make it appear as if the free enzyme has a weekend affinity for the substrate. And that's what we're saying up above as well that there's a weakened enzyme substrate affinity. And of course, we know that the weekend enzyme substrate affinity corresponds with an increase in the apparent KM. And that's exactly why competitive inhibitors increase the apparent KM. So now moving on to the idea that competitive inhibitors do not affect the apparent max. And this has to do with the unique feature of competitive inhibitors which is their ability to compete. And so the reason that competitive inhibitors do not change the apparent V. Max is because the substrate can actually compete with the competitive inhibitor and because the substrate can compete, that means that by sufficiently increasing the substrate concentration, it's possible for the substrate to out compete the competitive inhibitor. And so we can take a look at our image down below, on the right hand side to see how this idea works a little bit better. And so notice here that we have a large pile of bones, an increase in the substrate concentration. And when we increase the substrate concentration so much we can essentially make the effects of the competitive inhibitor negligible, which is exactly why we have this big X through it. And so when there is this much substrate concentration uh the competitive inhibitor is pretty much not even going to affect the enzyme catalyzed reaction, which means that the enzyme catalyzed reaction will be able to proceed normally when there is this much substrate. And of course uh down below the number two corresponds with the number two here and so we can see that a sufficient increase in the substrate concentration allows the substrate to out compete the competitive inhibitor. And that's going to make the effects of the competitive inhibitor essentially negligible, which is why we crossed it out here. And uh if the enzyme catalyzed reaction can proceed as normal, that means that the V MAx is going to be kept exactly the same. So let's take a moment to imagine if you were our little puppy in this analogy. Yes, soccer balls are cool and all but my gosh, look how many bones there are right here. Our little puppies simply cannot resist all of these bones. And so under saturating So substrate concentrations when there are this many bones, all of these bones can out compete the competitive inhibitor. So that the effects of the competitive inhibitor are negligible, meaning that our puppy is basically going to be ignoring the soccer ball competitive inhibitor. And that means that our puppy will only be focused on this huge pile of bones and the enzymatic reaction will be able to proceed forward as if it weren't being affected at all by the competitive inhibitor. And so under saturating substrate concentrations. Our enzyme can still keep the same V MAx. And so the V max will be kept the same. And so what this means is that our enzyme is going to be able to convert the substrate into product at its maximal rate. And so it will be able to create the maximum amount of poops over a specific period of time. Now the good thing is neither you nor I need to deal with all of these poops that our puppy is producing, however, his owner will need to deal with all of these poops. However, the owner of our puppy is not going to come into play into our analogy until a little bit later in our course in different videos when we're talking about different reversible inhibitors. But for now, now, what we can say here about the competitive inhibitor is that they do not change the apparent B max. And so the apparent B max is able to stay the same again because the substrate is able to out compete the inhibitor under saturating substrate concentrations. And so since the apparent V max is not affected, this also means that the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number will also not be affected. And so, recall from our previous lesson videos that the catalytic constant or the K cat is the maximum efficiency of an enzyme under saturating substrate concentrations. And so notice that number three right here is going to correspond with number three. Down below in our image. And so down below, we're going to recall the equation for the Catalan constant for the K cat. And so recall from our previous lesson videos at the K cat is equal to the ratio of the V. Max over the total enzyme concentration. And so recall that our memory tool for remembering the equation for the K cat is that even though the K cat is not a kitty cat, if it were a kitty cat every now and then we would have to take it to the vet. And so you can see the vet here highlighted can help us remember the equation for the K cat now again, because we've said that competitive enzyme inhibitors do not affect the V. Max and they also do not affect the total enzyme concentration, that means that this ratio will not change. And the K cat or the cattle eat constant also will not be affected. And so this is really a lot of information to remember about the competitive inhibitor effects. And between you and me, who would have ever thought that these adorable, cute little puppies and their nasty poops would help us get an A on our next test. But you learn something new every day. But anyways, this is a lot of information. So how could we potentially memorize these uh important effects that competitive inhibitors have on enzymes. And so that's exactly what this next blue box down below is all about. And so when it comes to competitive inhibition, we know that the unique feature of competitive inhibition is again the ability for it to compete. And again, this is a feature that we're not going to see again moving forward. So we really want to appreciate in take into account this unique feature of competition right here right now with competitive inhibition. And so if we rewrite competitive with a K. It's literally telling us what happens to the K. M. And so we can see that the K. M. Is going to be increased. And so with in the presence of competitive inhibitors, we can say that the K. M. Will be increased. Now, in terms of the V. Max. Again, we want to remind ourselves of the unique feature of competitive inhibition, the ability to compete. So we think about the soccer ball and so we know that the substrate can compete with the soccer ball and so it's possible for the substrate to out compete the soccer ball. And so if the substrate can actually compete, then that means that it can keep the same V. Max. And of course, what this means is that if the substrate cannot compete, then it cannot keep the same V. Max. And so later in our course, we'll see that again, this competition feature is unique to competitive inhibitors. So competitive inhibitors are gonna be the only one that allow for the same V. Max and all of the other reversible inhibitors are going to decrease the V. Max. But again, we'll talk about that as we move forward in our course. For now, you can think if the substrate can compete, it can keep the same V. Max. And so this here concludes our introduction to the effects of competitive inhibitors, and we'll be able to talk about exactly how competitive inhibitors affect the Michaelis menton plot in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

