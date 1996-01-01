Skip to main content
Biochemistry7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation Competitive Inhibition
Use the Lineweaver-Burk plot below to answer the following questions. Units of [S] are in nM.

A) Estimate the values of Km & Vmax as well as the K???? & V?????? for the reactions in the absence and presence of the competitive inhibitor.

B) Would you expect the competitive inhibitor to be more effective under conditions of high or low [S]? Why?

C) If [I] = 10 nM, calculate the inhibition constant (K I).

Verified Solution
