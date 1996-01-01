Use the Lineweaver-Burk plot below to answer the following questions. Units of [S] are in nM.
A) Estimate the values of Km & Vmax as well as the K???? & V?????? for the reactions in the absence and presence of the competitive inhibitor.
B) Would you expect the competitive inhibitor to be more effective under conditions of high or low [S]? Why?
C) If [I] = 10 nM, calculate the inhibition constant (K I).
Master Competitive Inhibition with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning