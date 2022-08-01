Competitive Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about how competitive inhibitors affect line weaver bird plots and so recall that way back in some of our older lesson videos, we talked about shifting line we Verburg plots. And so a lot of the skills that we developed and concepts that we learned in those older lesson videos are actually going to be very important for this lesson video. And so, if you don't remember much about shifting line Weaver Burke plots, make sure to go back and check out those older lesson videos before you continue here. Now, that being said also recall from our previous lesson videos that the slope of the line on a Line Weaver Burke plot or A. L. W. Burke plot for short. It's just this ratio here of the K M over the V Max, and we know that competitive enzyme inhibitors do not affect the V max, but they do increase the K M. And so ultimately, that's going to lead to an increase and the slope of the line on the line with Herbert plot when we add even mawr competitive inhibitor and so the mawr competitive inhibitor that we add the steeper. The line on the line with Herbert plot will become. And it's also important to note that the line Weaver Burke plot is also known as a double reciprocal plot. And that's because it plots the reciprocal of the initial reaction Velocity V not on the Y Axis. And it plots the reciprocal of the substrate concentration on the X axis. And we also know that the line Weaver Burke plot is directly related to the line Weaver Burke equation, which resembles the equation of a line. Why equals M X plus B. And so if we want to get the line we were Burke equation in the presence of a competitive inhibitor, then all we need to do is take. The McHale is meant in equation in the presence of a competitive inhibitor and take the reciprocal of that equation. And when we do that, what we get is the line Weaver Burke equation in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. And so we also need to recall that on a line Weaver Burke plot, the most important information about an enzyme is revealed through the intercepts and so recall that the why intercept is the reciprocal of the V max and the X intercept is the negative reciprocal of the K M. Now, because competitive inhibitors do not affect the V max, the V max stays exactly the same. That also means that the why intercept or the reciprocal of the V max is also not going to be changed. However, the X intercept because it's the negative reciprocal of the K M. Uh, ultimately, because competitive inhibitors increase the K M itself. So it's going to be increased because again it plots the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. The X intercept magnitude is going to be decreased. And so if we take a look at our image down below of this line, we have Robert plot right here. Notice we have these two different lines. We have this black line here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor indicated by minus concentration of I. And then we have this purple line here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of one concentration of competitive inhibitor, essentially one Moeller concentration. And so notice that the why intercept, which is where these two lines cross the Y axis does not change. It's exactly the same for both lines. And that's because again competitive inhibitors do not affect the V Max. The V Max stays the same, which means that the Y intercept is also not gonna be change. It's going to stay the same, just like what we see down below. However, we know that in the presence of competitive inhibitors, the K M is going to be increased, and an increase km means that it's going to be shifted towards closer towards the zero marker, which we know acts as the infinity marker for the K. M. And so notice that the K M is shifted to the right for the Purple Line and the presence of competitive inhibitor on DSO. Now the X intercept is closer to the zero infinity marker. And so that means that the K M is larger when it's closer to this zero infinity marker. And so ultimately, the magnitude of the X intercept is being decreased. But the K M itself is being increased, and so by magnitude, essentially, what we're saying is that the value itself, when we're disregarding the negative sign is getting smaller. And so notice that the example here is asking us specifically to draw the representative line for the enzymes activity if the concentration of competitive inhibitor was double. And so if we increase the concentration so that it is plus two concentration of inhibitor, essentially the line is going to become even mawr steep. It's going to become steeper. And so, of course, we know that the V Max is going to say the same. So the why intercept is also not going to be changed. So this eyes going to stay the same and, of course, the Azaz. We increase the concentration of competitive inhibitor to double the K. M is also going to get greater and get closer to the zero infinity marker. Essentially, this green line right here represents, uh, the enzyme catalyzed reaction activity in the presence of double the concentration of competitive inhibitor. And so this here concludes our lesson on how competitive inhibitors affect line Weaver bird plots and as we move forward in our course, will be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned. So I'll see you guys in our next video

