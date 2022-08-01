BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin

in this video, we're going to focus on the fact that B p g Onley effects hemoglobin, oxygen binding activity in the tissues and not in the lungs. And of course, from our last lesson video. We know that B P G is a negative hetero tropic Alistair IQ inhibitor, which means it's going to decrease hemoglobin oxygen activity. And so B P G is on Lee going to decrease hemoglobin oxygen binding activity in the tissues. And the reason for this is because the conditions in the tissues lead to hemoglobin, mainly being in the T state. And of course, as we know from our previous lesson video, it's the T state that accommodates a binding site for B P G. Now, on the other hand, BBg has a very minimal affect on the oxygen binding in the lung, since hemoglobin is mainly in the our state when it's in the lungs. And of course, the our state does not accommodate a binding site for B P G. And so what's really important to note here is that one B p. G molecule will actually bind per hemoglobin te trimmer, not per hemoglobin sub unit. And so what this means is that one B P G molecule is going to bind to the entire, uh, hemoglobin protein. And there's not going to be one b p. G binding per sub unit. And so, of course, as we already know, be Fiji binding is going to stabilize the T state, uh, in the tissues. And, of course, that's going to cause hemoglobin to release oxygen. So if we take a look at our image over here on the left hand side, But we can say is that there is quite a low concentration of oxygen in the tissues. And so, upon arrival to the tissues, we know that hemoglobin is going to arrive from the lungs fully oxygenated. And so a soon as this oxygenated hemoglobin arrives to the tissues, it's going to encounter the High Co two and the High H Plus that's present in the tissues. And the CO two and H Plus is so high that it's going to bind to the hemoglobin and transition it into the T state, causing Hey Mago been to release its oxygen and, of course, noticed that when hemoglobin is in the T state that it's B p G binding site is available, and so be PG is ableto bind to the T state and further stabilize the T state over here. And so essentially, we have this equilibrium here by Lucia Liaise principle. If this is being shifted to the right through B p g binding, then this is going to decrease. And, uh, if this decreases, then this equilibrium in order to compensate by the shot, these principle is going to shift even further to the right. So essentially be PG Binding leads to this equilibrium shifting even mawr to the right, which leads to even mawr oxygen release. So we associate B P g in the tissues with even mawr oxygen release. Now, on the other hand, over here on the right hand side, what we have are the conditions in the lungs and so, due to very high concentration of oxygen in the lungs ah, high 02 in the lungs due to constant inhalation of oxygen. Hey, McLovin is mainly going to be in the our state when it's in the lungs. And, of course, the our state does not accommodate a site for BBg to bind. So three are state lacks B p G's binding site. And so notice over here. What we have is hemoglobin that is in the our state again due to the high concentration of oxygen. And when hemoglobin is in the our state noticed that B P G's binding site is not available, so it simply cannot bind. And if it can't bind, then hemoglobin is going to remain exactly the same. And it's our state. And when it's an entire state in the presence of such high oxygen in the lungs, it's capable of binding all of that oxygen. And so be PG again has a very minimal effect on oxygen binding in the lungs because it's always in the our state, mainly in the our state. And so this here concludes our introduction to the effect that B. P G has and in our next video will be able to talk more about the physiological regulation of B P G concentration. So I'll see you guys in that video

