BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin

in this video, we're going to talk about physiological regulation of B P G concentrations. And so what's important to note is that in our ary throw sites or red blood cells, the normal B P G concentrations at sea level are right around five million Mueller. However, this be PG concentration of five million Mueller at sea level can actually be modified to regulate hemoglobin, oxygen binding under different conditions. And so, at very, very high altitudes, such as on top of Mount Everest, there is significantly less oxygen available in the atmosphere for hemoglobin toe bind in comparison to sea level. And so, if we take a look at our oxygen binding curve down below notice on the Y axis, we have the fractional saturation theater, or why and on the X axis. What we have is the partial pressure of oxygen and units of tours. And so notice that we have these three vertical dotted lines going here, here and right over here, and noticed that this one over here on the far right represents the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs specifically at sea level, which is right around 100 tours. Then you can see that the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs, except at high altitudes like on top of a mountain, for instance can be significantly less depending on the height. And here we're showing it at 50 tours, which is half of the partial pressure at sea level here. And then, of course, on the far right. What we have is the partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues, which is still right around 20 tours. And so that's exactly what we were mentioning up above that at high altitudes there's less oxygen available in the atmosphere for hemoglobin to bind. And that's exactly what we're showing right here. Less oxygen, less partial pressure of oxygen. And so we, as humans are able to physiologically regulate the concentration of B p g, uh, in our red blood cells. And so, in order to account for this low partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes, uh, blood be PG concentrations can be increased, uh, to a value of eight million Mueller. So from the normal five million Mueller all the way up to eight million Mueller and what this does is it allows our hemoglobin molecules to maintain very similar oxygen release, um, as they had at sea level. And so if we take a look down below, uh, at our oxygen saturation curve, notice that we have these three different curves. We have this black curve right here that represents hemoglobin, oxygen binding. When there's zero million Mueller B p g. And then we have this blue curve here that represents hemoglobin, oxygen binding under normal conditions, essentially color coded to this blue at sea level for those of you that live at sea level. So this would be right around five million Mueller B p. G. And then, of course, what we have is this red curve right here, which is shifted to the right, uh, in this corresponds with the hemoglobin oxygen binding curve at high altitudes, which is going to be increasing its B P G up to a value of eight million Mueller B p. G. So basically, what you can see is that the higher value of B p G. The higher concentration of B P G will cause hemoglobin is binding curve to shift further to the right And of course, a shift further to the right, uh, correlates with increased oxygen release so releasing even mawr oxygen, and that's going to be helpful when at high altitudes are oxygen are hemoglobin Molecules are not binding very much oxygen. So again, in order to maintain similar oxygen release, they have to be able to release even mawr oxygen. And so what's important to note here is that people that have anemia, which is defined as low red blood cell count they're also going toe have low hemoglobin. And so they need to be able to account for the lowered hemoglobin that they have, um, by increasing their B P G as well. So they have higher B P G in their blood toe help increase oxygen release on accommodate for the fact that they have less hemoglobin molecules. And really, all of this effect here is part of the reason why athletes like to train at high altitudes, because when athletes train at high altitudes, they can acclimated their cells to releasing higher B P g concentrations. And of course, that allows their Selves to acclimate to releasing uh, even mawr oxygen. Uh, when they return to sea level for that race or whatever it is that they are performing in athletically and So this year concludes our lesson on physiological regulation of B P G concentration, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts here in our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts