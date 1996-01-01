A 9-month old girl with hemolytic anemia is found to have a deficiency in the enzyme responsible for the conversion of molecule-B to pyruvate. Shown below is the oxygen saturation curve for hemoglobin in the erythrocytes of this patient (green curve), compared to the corresponding black curve in normal red blood cells. Which of the following is the most likely explanation for the observed oxygen saturation curve in this patient?
