BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on B P G regulation of hemoglobin. So be PG is a molecule that actually does affect hemoglobin, oxygen binding activity. And so be PG is really just an abbreviation for the molecule to three bisphosphonates, glycerin it and the by. Here's a prefix that means two, and the Foss vote is referring to phosphate groups, so B P G has to phosphate groups just like what we can see down below in this image. We have a phosphate group over here and another phosphate group over here. And so this is referring to be PGS structure, which I don't expect you guys to be able to memorize. However, I want you to know that the naming has to do with the structure of the molecule. Now. What I also want you guys to realize is that sometimes this prefix by is replaced with dye, which also means to and so sometimes be PG is abbreviated as D p G. Instead. However, both d. P g and B p g r referring to the same exact molecule down below. The only difference is just a little difference here on this prefix die versus by now moving forward in our course, I'm mainly going to be referring to this molecule S b p G because I found that it's more commonly referred to as B p G. Now this molecule B p G as well see moving forward is really going to act as an al hysteric inhibitor, reducing hemoglobin, oxygen affinity in the tissues and allowing hemoglobin to release even mawr oxygen to the tissues when appropriate. And so what this means is that this molecule, B P G. Is really going to have a very similar effect to carbon dioxide and protons on hemoglobin, oxygen binding activity. And so B P G is going to act just like a negative hetero tropic Allah hysteric inhibitor of hemoglobin. Oxygen finding and again hetero is just referring to the fact that B P G is a different molecule than oxygen. The negative is referring to the fact that this is acting as an inhibitor to decrease hemoglobin, oxygen binding and, of course, recall from our previous lesson videos that negative hetero tropical hysteric inhibitors are going to cause the shift the curve to shift towards the right just like carbon dioxide and protons did for human global activity. So again, you can really think of the effect of B. P. G is being very similar to the effect of carbon dioxide and protons. Now this molecule B P G is actually present within all of our re throw sites, which again are are red blood cells. Um however, as we'll see moving forward, B p g is on Lee going to affect hemoglobin when it's in the tissues. And part of the reason for that is because, uh, the binding site to hemoglobin uh, B P G's binding site to hemoglobin. It is Onley available when hemoglobin is in the T state and so recalled that the T State is the 10th state that binds oxygen in efficiently. And so again, be PG. Just like carbon dioxide in protons is going to be stabilizing the T state further because it binds to the T state now. Because that's true, B P G is actually gonna be always binding to de oxygenated hemoglobin. And of course, B P G is not going to be binding to hemoglobin CO. Violently because that would indicate some kind of permanent or long term um, interaction. Instead be PG interacts with de oxygenated hemoglobin via electro static, non co violent interactions again stabilizing hemoglobin T state as we already mentioned. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, what you'll notice is we have a little equation to help you guys understand B. P. G's effect. And so notice Over here, what we have is oxygenated hemoglobin and in the presence of B p. G. Um, B p g can actually cause, uh, hemoglobin to release its oxygen. And so, really, this is the expression that we can think about that shows how b p G can lead to mawr oxygen being released because again, when B p. G is present, it will, uh, bind to hemoglobin and cause it to release its oxygen. Now, over here, what we have is an oxygen saturation curve where we have fada or why, or the fractional saturation on the Y axis. And then we have the partial pressure of oxygen and units of tours on the X axis, and we've got these three different curves here. We've got this black curve right here that represents, uh, him a glow guns curve when there is absolutely no b p g that's present and notice that it does have a slight sigmoid curve. But it's not nearly a sigmoid allow as these other two curves that we see over here. So this next curve that we see here is basically hemoglobin with some B p g. Not a lot, but some B p g. And notice that the curve is being shifted, uh, to the right. When we add B p g with respect to the black curve right here, uh, this curve that has some B p g is being shifted to the right. And then this last curve that we see here this orange is one is, uh, hemoglobin with even mawr B p G. So what you'll notice is that when we add even more B p g hemoglobin is curve begins to take even mawr of a sigmoid all shape. And really, we can see that B p g is acting as a negative hetero tropic Alice Derek affect er because of this shift to the right that we see with these curves and so in our next video will be able to talk Maura about how b p g Onley effects hemoglobin, oxygen activity when it's in the tissues and not in the lung, So I'll see you guys in that video.

