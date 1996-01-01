What is the effect of the following changes on the O 2 affinity of hemoglobin?
A) A drop in the pH of blood plasma from 7.4 to 7.2.
a) Lower the O2 Affinity. b) Increase the O2 Affinity.
B) A decrease in the partial pressure of CO2 in the lungs from 6 kPa (holding one's breath) to 2 kPa (normal).
a) Lower the O2 Affinity. b) Increase the O2 Affinity.
C) An increase in [BPG] from 5 mM (normal altitudes) to 8 mM (high altitudes).
a) Lower the O2 Affinity. b) Increase the O2 Affinity.
