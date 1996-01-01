Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry8. Protein Function BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin
4:17 minutes
Open Question

What is the effect of the following changes on the O 2 affinity of hemoglobin?

A) A drop in the pH of blood plasma from 7.4 to 7.2.

a) Lower the O2 Affinity.     b) Increase the O2 Affinity.


B) A decrease in the partial pressure of CO2 in the lungs from 6 kPa (holding one's breath) to 2 kPa (normal).

a) Lower the O2 Affinity.      b) Increase the O2 Affinity.


C) An increase in [BPG] from 5 mM (normal altitudes) to 8 mM (high altitudes).

a) Lower the O2 Affinity.     b) Increase the O2 Affinity.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
5
Was this helpful?
6:33m

Watch next

Master BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
06:33
BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin
Jason Amores Sumpter
302
1
04:35
BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin
Jason Amores Sumpter
169
2
05:26
BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin
Jason Amores Sumpter
107
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.