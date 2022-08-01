Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism

in this video, we're going to talk about Kim a trip sins first phase of its catalytic mechanism, which is the isolation phase. And so chemo trip sins Ace elation phase can really be broken down into four general steps that will talk about down below, but really the main take away of kinda trip since four step ace elation phases right here in this wine. And that is that Covalin catalysis is going to form an Esther linkage that will co violently link kinda trips and active site with the substrate as we'll see down below. But it turns out that this Covalin Esther linkage that forms in the isolation phase is really just a temporary covalin linkage. Because in the second phase, the D. A s elation phase that we'll talk about in our next video this co violent language is going to be broken. However, in addition to this Esther linkage that is created in the isolation phase Thebe peptide bond of interest, that kinda trips and is supposed to be cleaving is actually going to be broken or cleaved. And so notice that ace elation phase is really just a nuclear Filic Aysal substitution, which is a catalytic mechanism that you guys probably covered in your previous organic chemistry courses. And again, Theus Elation phase can really be broken down into these four general steps, which are listed down below. And they are substrate binding nuclear filic attack, removal of leaving group or the LG for short and end of the face and notice that down below in our image, the numbers that we have down below correspond with numbers that we have up above. And so, starting with the first phase, it is substrate binding, which really speaks for itself. So the substrate of chemo trips and is going to be the peptide that's going to be cleaved. And so the peptide that's going to be cleaved is going to bind to chemo trips and active site. And so if we take a look down below, it are image over here on the far left hand side. What we have is chemo trip sins Active site, which has that catalytic triad that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, which are Asper Tate 102 History in 57 searing 95. And so we'll see these three amino acids throughout the entire catalytic mechanism. Now, which will notice is that in the very first step right here, the substrate is coming and binding to Kimo trip sins active site, which is down below. And so notice that this substrate is actually a peptide that has an amino end over here with an NH three plus. And it has a car box will end over here with a car box Late group and notice that we have these particular amino acids represented by these circles. So four total amino acids, allen in and veiling we know are non polar amino acids, but they're not aromatic, and then Argentine over here is a charged amino acid. But again, it's not aromatic. So the Onley aromatic amino acid here is going to be the F, which is final, a winning and that eyes going to be an amino acid that kinda trips and will recognize for cleavage because it's aromatic. And that's why we have this. A darker shade of purple toe show that this is one that kind of trips and is going to recognize for cleavage and, of course, common trips and is going to cleave the C terminal peptide bond so it's gonna cleave the peptide bond closest to the C terminal end, which is actually this peptide bond right here in pink. And so what you'll notice is that, uh, in our previous lesson video we said that history in 57 is going to hydrogen bond with both, uh, searing 1 95 and Asper Tate 102 And all of this hydrogen bonding is really just used to establish steering 1 95 as a strong nuclear file. And really, this leads us into our second step nuclear Filic attack. And so, since steering 1 95 has been established as a strong nuclear file, it's going to perform a nuclear filic attack on the carbonnel carbon of the substrate toe form an unstable Tetra Hydro intermediate. And so notice that history in 57 here is going to be acting as a base and essentially acquiring this hydrogen on Syrian and the electron density that was in this bond here is going to be used to attack perform a nuclear filled attack on the carbonnel carbon atom of the substrate. And then, of course, the electron density in this double bond here is going to shift up to the oxygen atom. And ultimately, what this does is it forms this tetra hydro intermediate that we see right here. And so here we can fill in Tetra Hydro Intermediate and this Tetra Hydro intermedia is actually fairly unstable with this blue background here. However, what's important to know is that a region uncommon trips and active site referred to as the oxy and I in whole eyes actually going to stabilize uh, the Tetra Hydro Intermediate and so we can see the oxy anti and whole right here, which is really just this yellow curve that we see and this is used to stabilize again this tetra hydro intermediate that we see to ensure that it can readily form now again, which will notice, is that this green arrow here is really Covalin. Ca Tallis is because the enzyme is forming a co violent Esther linkage right here with the substrate. And so this, uh, linkage right here because it is a co violent language. It is a newly formed Esther Covalin linkage that links kinda trips in Syrian 1 95 to the Carbonnel carbon of the substrate. And so this is our first type of, uh, co violent, uh, catalysis that we're going to see. This is the first type of catalysis that we're seeing Kind of trips and perform is co violent catalysis. So that leads us to our third step. And in the third step, we have removal of the leaving group, which is the LG here for short. And in this step, the Tetra Hydro Intermediate is going to collapse. History in 57 is going to act as an acid, and the peptide bond is going to be broken. All right, so if we take a look at our image down below again, here is our Tetra Hydro Intermediate. And this particular reaction arrow right here represents the collapse of the Tetra Hydro Intermediate. And you can see that the electron density here in this peptide bond is being used to perform a nuclear filic attack on this acidic hydrogen. And in the process, the peptide bond is going to be cleaved or broken. And so you can see that in step number three, the peptide bond indeed is being cleaved and broken. And when you look down below noticed that the peptide bond is no longer there, as it was up above. And of course, because history is acting as an acid to donate this acidic hydrogen, it's going to result in the conjugate base of the history, which does not have a charge anymore. And so this leads us to step number four, which is really just the end of the isolation face. So at this point, what we have is an enzyme that has been Aysal ated. Um, and the released aiming portion of the substrate is going to freely diffuse away. And so notice that, uh, here, what we have is the released, uh, aiming portion. And this portion of the substrate, as we'll see over here is really just going to defuse away in step number four. And the end result is we have kinda trips and active site that is covertly linked to the substrate via this Esther linkage here and together, this right here is forming the Aysal enzyme. This whole thing is referred to as the hassle pens on. And so, because at the end of the ace elation phase, we end with an Aysal enzyme. That's exactly where we're going to pick up with when we start the d. A s elation phase, which is going to remove this portion of the substrate and restore the original enzyme back up here. And so again, the main take away of chemo trip sins Ace Elation phase is really that Covalin Catalysis forms an Esther linkage that creates the Aysal enzyme, and the peptide bond of interest is actually going to be broken. And so that concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next video where we'll talk about the D. A solution phase.

