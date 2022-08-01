Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on chemo trip sins, Catalytic mechanism. So, Kim, a trip sins catalytic mechanism can actually be broken up into two separate phases. The first phase is referred to as the ace elation phase, and the second phase is referred to as the D. A s elation phase. And so notice that we have both of these phases color coded down below, where the yellow background here represents the isolation phase. And then, of course, the blue background over here represents the D. A s elation phase and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these two phases in ah, lot more detail. Now, notice that in the ace elation phase, we're starting off with this yellow half circle here that represents chemo trip sins active site, which we know has the catalytic triad. However, we're only showing the Syrian amino acid residue of the catalytic triad in this particular image. And we know that the catalytic triad well, actually establish this searing as a stronger nuclear file, which is why it has this negative charge on it and so noticed that kinda trips is all about cleaving specific peptide bonds. Uh, more specifically, it cleaves the C terminal peptide bonds of aromatic amino acid residues. And so here in pink, what we have is a peptide bond that's going to be cleaved by Kimo trips and notice that in the first phase the isolation phase here, uh, which will notice is that part of our substrate here is going to be cleaved off. But the other part of our substrate is going to be attached to the kind of trips and active site CO violently. And so there is some CO Vaillant catalytic mechanism in this, uh, mechanism that we'll talk about more in our next video. However, what I want you guys to notice is that in the isolation phase, this peptide bond is being cleaved. So at the end of the ace elation phase, the peptide bond of interest that we were trying to cleave has already been cleaved. However, Theis elation phase has Aysal ated are enzymes. So now we have an Aysal enzyme here that is co violently modified. So in the d. A s elation phase, it's all about regenerating the original enzyme so that the mechanism can occur again and so notice that water will come into play here. Toe hide relies this bond and release this portion of the substrate and regenerate our original ends. I'm here and this hydrogen again. It can be removed through the catalytic triad to establish steering once again as a strong nuclear file, as it was before. And so again, we'll be able to talk more and more details about each of these two phases as we move forward in our course. And in our next video, we'll talk the details about the isolation phase, so I'll see you guys in that video.

