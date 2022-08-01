Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism

in this video, we're going to do a recap of comma trip sins, entire catalytic mechanism, including both the isolation and D ace elation phases. And so notice down below in our image that we're not showing you any of the reaction mechanistic arrows. And that's because we're going to inter actively fill them in as we recollect the exact steps of each of the different phases. And so notice that down below the steps that have a yellow background here are correlating with the isolation phase. And then the steps that have a blue background are correlating with the D. A s elation phase. And so what you'll notice is over here in the far top left, we're showing you kinda trip since catalytic mechanism. Which, of course, has the catalytic triad, uh, which are the three amino acids Aspect 8102 history and 57 Syrian 95. And so in the first stage, the first step of the isolation phase, we have binding of the substrate. So here is our substrate, and it's going to be bound to the kind of trip since active site. Now in the second step, what we're going to have is a nuclear filic attack. And so recall that history in 57 here is going to be hydrogen bonding with Syrian 95 and aspect 810 to all to make history in 57 act as a better base so that it can make Syrian 1 95 a better nuclear file. And so, essentially, what's gonna happen is his 13. 57 here is going to act as a base and take up this hydrogen right here and then the extra electron density right here, um, is going to attack a nuclear filic attack on this carbonnel carbon atom. And then, of course, theologian on density here in this double bond is going to shift up onto the oxygen. And so recall that this green arrow here is going to be covalin catalysis because a new Covalin bond is forming between the enzymes active site as well with the substrate. And so in the second step, what we end up generating is a tetra hydro intermediate, which is what we have here and recall that the Tetra Hydro Intermediate is going to be unstable and so ah portion of comma trip Since active site referred to as the Oxy and I in whole is going to help stabilize the Tetra Hydro Intermediate that we have here. And of course, uh, the third step is going to be, uh, the removal of the leaving group. And so in this third step, essentially, what's going to happen is the Tetra Hydro Intermediate appear is going to collapse. History in 57 is going to act as an acid. And so it's going to essentially donate this hydrogen right here. And, uh, let's make this era little clear. And this hydrogen is gonna be donated and it's gonna be collected and picked up by the peptide bond here that's going to ultimately be broken. And so in the third step, we do have, uh, that the peptide bond is going to be cleaved now. Ultimately, what this results in is this free portion of the substrate is going to defuse away, and we're left with a Covalin attachment here to between the substrate and the enzyme. And so this is all referred to as the Aysal enzyme. And this is exactly where we pick up with when we start the D. A s elation phase and So notice that with the d A s elation phase again, we're going to repeat the similar steps. So we're gonna have introduction of a substrate. And so now we're introducing a new substrate water. So water molecule is gonna come into the active site and so we're gonna have a Siris of similar steps. And, uh, in step six, essentially, what's gonna happen is a nuclear filic attack, and so hissed 18 57 is again going to help establish a strong nuclear file. So it is going to act as a base and collect a hydrogen, um, Adam from the water molecule. And then this extra electron density here on the water molecule, uh, which would be generating a hydroxide iron, would be able to attack, perform a nuclear filic attack on the Carbonnel carbon atom again. And, of course, the electron density here on the double bond is gonna have to shift up. And so ultimately, this generates a Tetra Hydro intermediate that is relatively unstable but is stabilized through the Oxy and I in whole of chemo trips and active site. And so in the next step, what we have is removal off the leaving group and believing Group here is actually going to be the remainder of the substrate is gonna act as a leaving group. And so in this step, what needs to happen is the extra electron density here on the oxygen is going to shift down for the Tetra hydro collapse. And then the electron density here in this Esther Bond is going to be used to perform a nuclear filic attack on this acidic hydrogen right here. And then, of course, the electron density here is going to shift up onto the nitrogen. And in the process of all of this, this Esther Bond is being cleaved. And so that's exactly why we have Esther Bond being cleaved here. And you can see that up above the Esther Bond that used to be linking the substrate is no longer there because it was cleaved. And this allows the rest of our substrate here to defuse away. And in the process, it regenerates the original Kimo trips and active site that we had at the very beginning of this process. And so if we look up, we can see that we have this same exact, uh, chemo trips and active site being regenerated so that it can perform the mechanism all over again on a new substrate. And so really, that is the recap of common traipses catalytic mechanism. And as we move forward in our course will be able to get some practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts