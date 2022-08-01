Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism

So now that we've covered the first phase of kinda trip since catalytic mechanism in this video, we're going to move on to the second phase of kinda trip since catalytic mechanism, which is the D. A s elation phase. Now, just like the isolation phase kinda trips. Ines de ace elation phase can be summed up in four general steps that will talk about down below now because the D. A s elation phase is really just a continuation of the isolation phase, we've continued the numbering system down below, starting with number five now really the main take away of kinda trip since four stepdad isolation phase is right here. And that is that the CO Vaillant Esther linkage that was formed in the ace elation phase is going to be hydrolyzed or broken in order to regenerate or restore the original camo trips in enzyme so that it can again perform the same exact catalytic mechanism once again on a different substrate. And so what will notice is that this d ace elation phase of kinda trip since catalytic mechanism is really just an Esther hydrolyzed station which recall from your previous organic chemistry courses is just a specific catalytic mechanism and notice that these steps that we have down below are very much similar and parallel to the steps from the isolation phase. So we still have substrate binding nuclear filic attack, removal of leaving group or LG for short and the end of the phase. And of course, the numbers that are down below in our image are going to correspond with numbers up above in the text. And so starting off with this first step here, what we have is substrate binding. And so in the d. A s elation phase, there's going to be a new substrate that's going to enter the kinda trips and active site. And that is going to be a water molecule. And H 20 molecule is going to come into play. And once this h 20 water molecule enters kind of trip sins active site, uh, the remainder of the mechanism is gonna be pretty much a Siris of very similar steps that are gonna repeat from the isolation phase. So what we'll see is down below. We have the Aysal enzyme that we left off with in the isolation phase and which will notice is that in the very, uh, the fifth step here, which is the first step of the D. A s elation phase a water molecule H 20 molecule is entering into the active site. And so, in the six step here, the nuclear Filic attack histamine 57 is going to act as a base to deep protein, ate that water molecule. And that's going to create a hydroxide ion that is going to act as a nuclear file and attack the carbonnel carbon atom of this portion of the substrate here and that is going toe once again create a tetra hydro intermediate. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, we can see the water molecule comes into play. Here is the water molecule and then history in 57 here is going to act as a base through general basic Attallah sis, and it's going to essentially pick up this hydrogen from the water molecule. And then the electron density that used to be in this bond is going to be used to attack the carbonnel carbon atom of this portion of the substrate here. And so this is going to generate a Tetra Hydro Intermediate once again And so this tetra hydro intermediate here eyes going to be unstable. However, once again we can say that the Oxy and I n hole, which is again a region and common trips into active site. It is going to stabilize the Tetra Hydro Intermediate in order to ensure that it can readily form. And so, in the seventh step here, what we have is removal of the leaving group. And so in order for that to happen, the Tetra Hydro Intermedia is going to collapse. Once again, his city and 57 is going to act as an acid again. And the Esther Bond is going to be broken. And so, if we take a look down below, notice that in the seventh step here, what happens is this Tetra Hydro Intermediate is going to collapse through this area arrow right here and then this history in 57 is going to act as an acid and donate this blue hydrogen here. And of course, the electron density here forming the Esther Bond is going to pick up that hydrogen. And, uh, that is going to cause this Esther linkage here to be broken And so that's exactly what we're showing here in the seventh step is that the Esther Bond is being cleaved. And so notice that we have the Esther, uh, bond up above here. However, over here it has been cleaved, and it's no longer present. And so in the eighth and final step, we have the end of the phase. And so at this point, the enzyme kinda trips and has been de asi dilated, and the released carb oxalic acid portion of the substrate is free to defuse away. And so we can see here we have this released carb oxalic acid portion and it is free to defuse away. And ultimately what we're left with is the original camo trips and enzyme, which is now restored back to its original state. And it's now ready for another round of Catalunya, sis. And so really, that is all of the chemo trips in catalytic mechanism. It's broken up into the isolation phase and the D. A s elation phase and the steps are very similar and very parallel. And so in our next video will be able to put together both the isolation and D C d ace elation phase, uh, in tow, one video so that we can look at Theo entire catalytic mechanism all at once. So that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

