in this video, we're going to talk about how sickle cell anemia can actually provide resistance to malaria. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that sickle cell anemia was caused by a Homo Zeitgeist point mutation, meaning that both copies of the gene were mutated. However, head arose, I guess individuals for sickle cell trait, meaning that they only have one copy of the gene that's mutated, actually have resistance to malaria. But they do not have sickle cell health issues. And so hetero Zika sickle cell trait because they have resistance to malaria and do not have sickle cell health issues are actually selected for by natural selection in areas of the world with ah high prevalence of malaria. Now, the exact mechanism of malaria resistance is not yet fully understood. So we're not going to talk about this in our course now. Notice down below in our image on the left hand side, the normal alil, or the normal version of the gene for hemoglobin, is represented by a capital A And then, of course, the sickle cell Alil, or the mutated version of the gene for hemoglobin, is represented by a lower case a bold ID and in red like this. And so a home, a zegas normal individual would have two copies of the normal a Leo. And so they are going to have normal red blood cells like what we see here. And so they're not going to have sickle cell disease. However, they're going to be fully susceptible to malaria. And so, in an area of the world with a high prevalence of malaria, having being Hamas AG is normal is actually not going to be beneficial because it is susceptible to malaria, and again, that is going to cause complications. Now, on the other hand, Hamas egas mutant, uh, individuals which have two copies of the sickle cell olio. Uh, they are obviously going to have severe sickle cell disease, Just like what we can see in this image. Their cells are going to be sickle shape, and, uh, however, even though they do have severe sickle cell disease, they're going to have resistance to malaria. And so resistance to malaria is going to be good in an area of the world. Um, that has a high prevalence of malaria. But having severe sickle cell disease is still not a good thing. So this is not beneficial at all. However, a hetero zegas individual would have one copy of the normal Khalil and one copy of the sickle cell. Alil would only have mild sickle cell disease or not have sickle cell health issues at all. Uh, and they do still have resistance to malaria. And so this ah, header Zegas individual is actually going to be beneficial in an area of the world that has a high prevalence of malaria. And so this would be the preferred, uh, in a new area of the world with lots of malaria. And so over here on the right, what we have is a little image toe help you guys see how this little structure right here represents the parasite that causes malaria, and it infects red blood cells. And so you can see that this parasite that causes malaria saying this looks like a healthy cell I can infect, and so the malaria parasite will infect normal, healthy red blood cells. However, over here you can see we have the sickle cell and it says I'll get nowhere if I infect this cell right here. And so notice that having hetero zegas being hetero Saugus for the sickle cell trait. You do have some sickle cell, uh, shaped blood cells, and that is going to help provide at least some resistance to malaria, more so than if you had all normal red blood cells. And so this year concludes our lesson on how malaria resistance is related to sickle cell anemia, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts that we've learned in our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts