in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on sickle cell anemia. So most of you guys have probably heard of sickle cell anemia before in your previous biology courses. And so recall that sickle cell anemia is a disease that's due to a hemoglobin mutation. And this hemoglobin mutation causes the red blood cells to take on a sickle shape that ultimately causes health issues. And we'll talk more about these health issues a little later in our course. Now, recall that the term anemia is just referring to low number of a re throw sites or low number of red blood cells in patients that have sickle cell anemia. Now again, sickle cell anemia diseases due to a hemoglobin mutation. And more specifically, it's due to a Homo Zegas point mutation in the DNA for the gene that codes for the beta subunits of hemoglobin, ultimately changing the amino acid residue at the sixth position of the beta sub unit from a glue tomate residue to a valin amino acid residue. And so this six year after the three letter codes is just referring to the fact that it's the amino acid residue at the sixth position of the basis of the unit that's being affected. And so we're able to see this down below in our image where on the top half of our image, we have the normal conditions. And then on the bottom half, we have the conditions that cause sickle cell anemia. And so notice that the DNA is being shown here for the normal conditions and, uh, through transcription were able to get in our DNA molecule through translation, were able to get our amino acid, uh, chain, and notice that at the sixth position specifically here, we would have a glutamate amino acid residue under normal conditions and that would lead to normal protein folding and get results in the normal hemoglobin molecule, which we would refer to as a H B A. Under normal conditions to refer to the normal adult hemoglobin, the A could be referred to as adult, and so with sickle cell anemia noticed that it's due to a single Homo zegas point mutation in both copies of the gene that codes for the beta subunits of hemoglobin and so down below here noticed that there is just a flip flop of the A and the T from up above. And this single point mutation is what leads to all of the complications that air caused by sickle cell anemia. And so, through transcription, we get a different RNA molecule. And so instead of having an A in the center nucleotide here, we would actually have a you, uh, in the RNA because remember that, uh, teas are replaced with use in the RNA. And so let's actually make this RNA here a red color for the red color that we have here. And so through translation noticed that instead of getting a glutamate residue, if we were to use the genetic code and this Arna code on here, we would actually get a veiling amino acid residue at the sixth position and recall that glutamate has a negative charge on it, whereas veiling is a neutral amino acid residue. And so because it's neutral, it's going to alter the protein folding. And so notice that, uh, this little nudge coming out represents, uh, the mutated hemoglobin with an altered protein folding here. And so the mutated hemoglobin we're going to refer to as H. B s for the hemoglobin, um, that causes sickle cell anemia and So really, what's amazing to note here is that again, all of the complications of sickle cell anemia is due to just this one swap of the nucleotides. Uh, this one mistake leads to all of the sickle cell complications, which is very incredible to think about how we can, ah, get diseases through such a small change in our DNA. So we'll be able to talk mawr details about sickle cell anemia as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

