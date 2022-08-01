So now that we've refresh our memories, that sickle cell anemia is the result of a home a six point mutation. In this video, we're going to talk about how a gluten nation of the mutated hemoglobin molecules actually causes sickle cell anemia. And so the mutation above from our previous lesson video actually leads to the A gluten nation, which is really just a fancy word for the clumping of these mutated hemoglobin chains due to the hydrophobic effect. And so notice down below. We're showing you guys these mutated hemoglobin molecules. And of course, these little pink protrusions here represent the mutated amino acid residue, which is availing residue in the mutated hemoglobin and recall that veiling is a non polar amino acid and non polar molecules are able to form interactions with each other via the hydrophobic effect. And so notice that we have these hemoglobin molecules clumping together essentially a glued in ating, and they can actually create thes long chains of mutated hemoglobin and um, ultimately, this mutated hemoglobin chains can result in the sickle cell anemia shape. And so, fortunately, hemoglobin, oxygen affinity and Alice Derek properties are unaffected even in this mutated hemoglobin however, the mutated hemoglobin chains here, um, or aggregates can deform the red blood cell, causing this sickle cell shape that we see here. And so, uh, notice that we have the sickle cell shape right next to a normal red blood cell here so that you can compare the shapes. And really, it's this shape of the sickle cell, um, red blood cell here that is going to cause most of the complications the health complications associated with sickle cell anemia and so down below. Right here we can say that mutated hemoglobin clumps and causes sickle cell anemia. And so now that we can better understand exactly how mutated hemoglobin molecules can lead Teoh, a sickle cell shape on our next video will be able to talk about, uh, the exact, uh, complications that thes sickle cells can cause health wise. So I'll see you guys in that video.

