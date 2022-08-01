in this video, we're going to talk about the physiological effects of sickle cell anemia. So the sick old red blood cells are actually more susceptible to becoming trapped in small blood vessels. And if the cycled red blood cells do become trapped in these small blood vessels that can impair blood circulation throughout the body. And of course, impaired blood circulation can cause organ damage. Also, the singled red blood cells are more susceptible to rupturing. And so they rupture. Ah, lot more easily than normal red blood cells leading to anemia, which is again low red blood cell count and so down below. In our example, we can see this sickle cell anemia, physiological effects, and so notice that we're showing you the normal red blood cells as thes circles and the sickle shaped red blood cells as the sickle shape. And so notice that the normal red blood cell will have a normal red blood cell count and there's going to be proper flow through small blood vessels. However, notice that with sickle cell anemia that there is going to be quite a low red blood cell count essentially anemia, due to the fact that again the sick. Old red blood cells can rupture more easily. But there's also the chance for impaired circulation, which is also referred to as occlusion. And so occlusion is just this idea of blockage of blood vessels. And so, of course, that is going to lead to organ damage can cause many different health complications. So even though sickle cell anemia is mainly associated with health complications and some scenarios and some populations in the world, sickle cell anemia can actually be a beneficial thing toe a population. So we'll be able to talk about that mawr in our next video. So I'll see you guys in that video.

