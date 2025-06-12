A rare condition affects 1 out of every 100 people. The test for this condition has the following probabilities: If a person has the condition, the test is correct 95% of the time. If a person does not have the condition, the test gives a wrong result 10% of the time. If A is the event 'tested positive' and B is the event 'has condition, find P(B'), P(AIB), and P(A\B').