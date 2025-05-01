For a new advertising campaign, a video game retailer is interested in including information on the average play time of their most popular game. They get 100 random samples of 40 players and obtain their play time to get a sampling distribution. The mean of the sampling distribution is 26.7 hours. In this example, what is the value of ?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
Back
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
A researcher takes 10 samples of 20 students each to get a sampling distribution of the average number of siblings students at a university have. According to the Central Limit Theorem, what can the researcher do make their sampling distribution get closer to normal?2views
- Multiple Choice
A company’s marketing team takes 50 samples of 10 recent clients to create a sampling distribution of sample means for the average amount spent per month on company products. Can the Central Limit Theorem be used to determine that the sampling distribution is normal?2views
- Multiple Choice
If and , find the probability of getting a sample mean above 3.5 in a sample of 60 people.2views