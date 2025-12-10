- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 13m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 13m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 1m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions39m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions29m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 49m
- Two Proportions1h 12m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 2m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 42m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope32m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression23m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 31m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
Chi Square Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence intervals for variance require the chi-square distribution, which is asymmetric and only takes positive values. Critical values, and , are found separately using areas and to the right of these values, respectively. Degrees of freedom equal . For a 95% confidence interval with sample size 31, critical values are approximately 46.98 and 16.79. This method is essential for constructing confidence intervals for variance in statistical analysis.
Critical Values: Chi Square Distribution
Use a table to find or estimate such that:
(Area to the right)
27.99
29.71
76.15
79.49
Use a table to find or estimate such that:
(Area to the left)
27.99
29.71
76.15
79.49
Critical Values: Chi Square Distribution Example 1
Find the left and right -values for a 99% confidence interval with a sample size of 25.
________ _______
_________ _______
________ _______
χL2= 9.89 ; χR2= 45.56
χL2= 45.56; χR2= 9.89
χL2= 10.86 ; χR2= 42.98
χL2= 10.52 ; χR2= 46.93
Critical Values: Chi Square Distribution Example 2
Do you want more practice?
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
The chi-square distribution is a probability distribution that is used primarily for inference about population variances. It is important because it is the basis for constructing confidence intervals for variance. Unlike the normal or t-distributions, the chi-square distribution is asymmetric and only takes positive values, starting at zero and extending to positive infinity. This asymmetry means that when finding critical values for confidence intervals, we must consider two separate critical values, and , corresponding to the left and right tails of the distribution. These critical values are found using areas and to the right of the values, respectively. Understanding this distribution is essential for accurate statistical analysis of variance.
To find the critical values for a chi-square distribution, first determine the significance level from the confidence level using . Then calculate . The degrees of freedom are , where is the sample size. The right critical value is found by looking up the chi-square value corresponding to the area to the right. The left critical value is found by looking up the chi-square value corresponding to the area to the right. These two values define the interval for the variance with the desired confidence level.
The chi-square distribution is asymmetric because it is based on the sum of squared standard normal variables, which are always positive or zero. This results in a distribution that is right-skewed and only takes positive values, starting at zero and extending to infinity. Due to this asymmetry, the critical values for confidence intervals cannot be found by simply taking the positive and negative of a single value, unlike symmetric distributions such as the t-distribution. Instead, two separate critical values must be found: one for the left tail and one for the right tail, each corresponding to different areas under the curve. This requires looking up two different areas in the chi-square table, making the process slightly more complex.
Degrees of freedom (df) in the chi-square distribution are calculated as , where is the sample size. The degrees of freedom affect the shape of the chi-square distribution: as df increases, the distribution becomes more symmetric and approaches a normal distribution. For confidence intervals of variance, the degrees of freedom determine which row to use in the chi-square table to find the critical values. Using the correct degrees of freedom is essential because it directly influences the critical values and , and thus the accuracy of the confidence interval for the variance.
For a 95% confidence interval with , first calculate the significance level: . Then, . The degrees of freedom are . To find the right critical value , look up the chi-square value with 30 degrees of freedom and area 0.025 to the right, which is approximately 46.98. For the left critical value , look up the chi-square value with 30 degrees of freedom and area 0.975 to the right (which is 1 - 0.025), approximately 16.79. These values define the confidence interval for the variance.