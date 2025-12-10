The chi-square distribution is asymmetric because it is based on the sum of squared standard normal variables, which are always positive or zero. This results in a distribution that is right-skewed and only takes positive values, starting at zero and extending to infinity. Due to this asymmetry, the critical values for confidence intervals cannot be found by simply taking the positive and negative of a single value, unlike symmetric distributions such as the t-distribution. Instead, two separate critical values must be found: one for the left tail and one for the right tail, each corresponding to different areas under the curve. This requires looking up two different areas in the chi-square table, making the process slightly more complex.