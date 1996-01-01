Absolute Value Calculator

Evaluate absolute values, solve absolute value equations and inequalities, measure distance between two points, and graph V-shaped absolute value functions — each with its own visual and full step-by-step working.

Background

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line — always zero or positive, no matter which direction the number sits. That single idea shows up everywhere: solving |x|=c, describing a tolerance range like |x−a|<c, measuring how far apart two points are, and drawing the sharp-cornered V-shaped graphs that absolute value functions always produce.