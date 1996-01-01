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Absolute Value Calculator

Evaluate absolute values, solve absolute value equations and inequalities, measure distance between two points, and graph V-shaped absolute value functions — each with its own visual and full step-by-step working.

Background

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line — always zero or positive, no matter which direction the number sits. That single idea shows up everywhere: solving |x|=c, describing a tolerance range like |x−a|<c, measuring how far apart two points are, and drawing the sharp-cornered V-shaped graphs that absolute value functions always produce.

Set up your problem

Step 1 — What do you want to do?

Step 2 — Enter your values

Supports + − × ÷ ^ and parentheses, e.g. 3 - 10 or -2*(4-9).

Solve |ax + b| = c

If c is negative, there's no solution — an absolute value can never equal a negative number.

Solve |ax + b| < c

Works for any two numbers on a number line — temperatures, elevations, coordinates, anything.

y = a|x − h| + k

The vertex sits at (h, k). Positive a opens upward; negative a opens downward.

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Set up your problem above and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Evaluate lets you type any numeric expression and see its absolute value, with the distance-from-zero shown on a number line.
  • Solve Equation handles |ax+b| = c by splitting it into its two cases and marking both solutions.
  • Solve Inequality handles |ax+b| < c, ≤ c, > c, or ≥ c, shading the exact solution region.
  • Distance finds how far apart two numbers are on a number line — the same idea as absolute value, applied to two points instead of one — and also reports the midpoint between them.
  • Graph It draws the V-shaped graph of y = a|x−h|+k and marks the vertex, axis of symmetry, and both intercepts.
  • Click Calculate to see the visual and the full step-by-step working for whichever mode you picked.

How absolute value works

1

Absolute value is distance from zero, so it is always zero or positive — |x|=x when x is already zero or positive, and |x|=−x (which flips a negative into a positive) when x is negative.

2

Absolute value equations split into two linear cases because the expression inside the bars could be positive or negative before the bars are applied — setting it equal to both +c and −c covers both possibilities.

3

|expr| < c is an "and" condition — the expression must stay close to zero — which produces one connected interval. |expr| > c is an "or" condition — the expression must be far from zero in either direction — which produces two separate unbounded rays.

4

The distance between two numbers, |a−b|, is just absolute value applied to a difference instead of a single value — and it's symmetric, since |a−b| = |b−a|.

5

The graph of y = a|x−h|+k is always a V-shape with a sharp corner at the vertex (h, k) — that corner is essential and can't be smoothed away by shifting or scaling.

Formula & Equations Used

Definition: |x| = x if x ≥ 0, and |x| = −x if x < 0.

Alternate form: |x| = √(x²)

Equation: |ax+b| = cx = (c−b)/a or x = (−c−b)/a, valid only when c ≥ 0.

Less-than inequality: |ax+b| < c → center = −b/a, radius = c/|a|, solution is one interval around the center.

Greater-than inequality: |ax+b| > c → same center and radius, but the solution is everything outside that interval.

Distance: d = |a − b| = |b − a|

Midpoint: m = (a + b) / 2 — exactly halfway between the two points.

X-intercepts of the graph: set y = 0 in y = a|x−h|+k and solve — the same case-split as the Equation mode above.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

These cover cases the Quick Examples chips above don't already demonstrate.

Example 1 — Evaluate a real-world drop

A submarine dives to an elevation of −187 m relative to sea level. How far below the surface is it?

Step: Depth below surface = |−187|.

Result: 187 m below the surface.

Example 2 — An equation with a real constraint

A machined part must satisfy |2x+5| = 13. Find every valid x.

Step: 2x+5=13 → x=4. 2x+5=−13 → x=−9.

Result: x = 4 or x = −9.

Example 3 — An inequality with units

A server room's temperature T (°F) must satisfy |T−72| ≤ 4 to stay safe. Find the safe range.

Step: Center = 72, radius = 4, so 72−4 ≤ T ≤ 72+4.

Result: T is between 68°F and 76°F, inclusive.

Example 4 — Reading a graph in context

A tent's cross-section is modeled by y = −0.5|x| + 6 (feet), x measured from the center pole. Find the peak height and the height 4 ft from center.

Step: Vertex (peak) is at (0, 6). At x=4: y = −0.5(4)+6 = 4.

Result: Peak height 6 ft; height at 4 ft from center is 4 ft.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is absolute value never negative?

Because it measures distance, and distance can't be negative — even when the number itself is negative, its absolute value flips it to the positive distance from zero.

Is absolute value just about erasing a minus sign?

That works for a single negative number, but for an expression like |x−5| there's no minus sign to erase until you know whether x−5 turns out positive or negative — which is exactly why equations and inequalities need case-splitting instead of just deleting a sign.

Why do absolute value equations split into two cases?

|expression| = c means the expression sits exactly c units from zero, and there are always two spots that far from zero: +c and −c. Setting the expression equal to each one covers both possibilities.

Why do "less than" and "greater than" solutions look so different?

|expr| < c means the expression must stay close to zero on both sides, giving one connected interval. |expr| > c means the expression must be far from zero in either direction, giving two separate rays — an "or" instead of an "and."

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