Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Friction Calculator

Calculate static friction, kinetic friction, maximum friction, normal force, acceleration, and incline motion with force arrows, step-by-step work, and student-friendly explanations.

Background

Friction is the contact force that resists sliding or possible sliding between surfaces. This calculator helps you decide whether an object stays at rest, starts moving, or slides with kinetic friction. It also connects the numbers to a free-body diagram so students can see why each force matters.

Find the friction force

Problem type

Choose the situation that matches your homework problem. The calculator will show the correct formula path and hide inputs that are not needed.

Object and surface

Use mass when normal force should be calculated from weight.

Earth default is 9.8 m/s².

Used to decide whether the object can remain at rest.

Used after the object is sliding.

Leave blank unless the problem gives N directly.

Surface presets

Optional: use a typical approximate coefficient pair. Real values vary by material, texture, cleanliness, and surface conditions, so students should use the values from their problem when provided.

Applied force

On a flat surface, this is the push or pull parallel to the surface.

Inclined plane settings

30°

On a ramp, gravity splits into a component perpendicular to the surface and a component parallel to the surface. Friction acts along the surface opposite actual or possible sliding.

Find a coefficient of friction

Supported formats

10 kg μs = 0.40 μk = 0.25 30° ramp fractions like 1/2 scientific notation
  • Use positive values for mass, normal force, gravity, and coefficients.
  • Use the applied-force direction menu instead of typing a negative push.
  • Leave normal force blank unless your problem gives it directly.
  • Static friction can adjust up to a maximum value; kinetic friction has a fixed size once sliding starts.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Enter the surface/object values, then click Calculate Friction.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose horizontal surface, inclined plane, or find coefficient mode.
  • Enter mass, gravity, and the coefficients of friction.
  • For ramp problems, enter the angle of the incline.
  • For applied-force problems, enter the push or pull and its direction.
  • Click Calculate Friction and review the force diagram, result, and step-by-step work.

How this calculator works

  • The calculator first finds the normal force, either from the object’s weight or from your direct input.
  • It calculates maximum static friction using fs,max = μsN.
  • If the object can remain at rest, actual static friction matches the force it needs to oppose, up to that maximum.
  • If the object slides, the calculator uses kinetic friction: fk = μkN.
  • For inclined planes, it resolves gravity into mg sin θ parallel to the ramp and mg cos θ perpendicular to the ramp.
  • It then estimates net force and acceleration when motion occurs.

Formula & Equations Used

Weight: W = mg

Normal force on a flat surface: N = mg

Normal force on an incline: N = mg cos θ

Maximum static friction: fs,max = μsN

Actual static friction: fs ≤ μsN

Kinetic friction: fk = μkN

Ramp gravity component: Fparallel = mg sin θ

Newton’s second law: a = Fnet / m

Coefficient of friction: μ = f / N

Critical angle for slipping: θcritical = arctan(μs)

Minimum horizontal force to start motion: Fneeded = μsN

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Static friction on a flat surface

A 10 kg box is pushed with 20 N. The coefficient of static friction is 0.40.

N = mg = 10 × 9.8 = 98 N

fs,max = μsN = 0.40 × 98 = 39.2 N

Since 20 N is less than 39.2 N, the box does not move. Static friction is 20 N opposite the push.

Example 2: Kinetic friction while sliding

A 10 kg box slides on a surface with μk = 0.25.

N = 98 N

fk = μkN = 0.25 × 98 = 24.5 N

The kinetic friction force is 24.5 N opposite the direction of sliding.

Example 3: Block on an incline

A 5 kg block rests on a 30° ramp with μs = 0.70.

N = mg cos θ = 5 × 9.8 × cos 30° ≈ 42.4 N

mg sin θ = 5 × 9.8 × sin 30° = 24.5 N

fs,max = 0.70 × 42.4 ≈ 29.7 N

Because static friction can provide up to 29.7 N, it can hold against the 24.5 N downhill component.

Friction concepts students often mix up

  • Static friction is flexible: it can be smaller than its maximum value.
  • Kinetic friction is used only while sliding: once motion begins, use μk, not μs.
  • Friction does not always equal μN: only maximum static friction and kinetic friction use that direct equality.
  • Normal force is not always mg: on an incline, it is usually mg cos θ.
  • Applied-force angle matters: this calculator assumes the applied force is parallel to the surface. A push or pull with a vertical component changes the normal force.
  • Friction opposes sliding or possible sliding: it does not automatically point left or right.

FAQs

What is the difference between static and kinetic friction?

Static friction acts when surfaces are not sliding relative to each other. Kinetic friction acts when they are sliding.

Why is static friction written as less than or equal to μsN?

Static friction adjusts to match the force it needs to oppose. It only reaches μsN at the threshold of slipping.

Can friction point up an incline?

Yes. Friction points opposite the actual or possible sliding direction. If gravity would pull the object down the ramp, static friction points up the ramp.

What units does friction use?

Friction is a force, so it is measured in newtons, N. The coefficient of friction has no unit.

All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators