Friction Calculator
Calculate static friction, kinetic friction, maximum friction, normal force, acceleration, and incline motion with force arrows, step-by-step work, and student-friendly explanations.
Background
Friction is the contact force that resists sliding or possible sliding between surfaces. This calculator helps you decide whether an object stays at rest, starts moving, or slides with kinetic friction. It also connects the numbers to a free-body diagram so students can see why each force matters.
How to use this calculator
- Choose horizontal surface, inclined plane, or find coefficient mode.
- Enter mass, gravity, and the coefficients of friction.
- For ramp problems, enter the angle of the incline.
- For applied-force problems, enter the push or pull and its direction.
- Click Calculate Friction and review the force diagram, result, and step-by-step work.
How this calculator works
- The calculator first finds the normal force, either from the object’s weight or from your direct input.
- It calculates maximum static friction using fs,max = μsN.
- If the object can remain at rest, actual static friction matches the force it needs to oppose, up to that maximum.
- If the object slides, the calculator uses kinetic friction: fk = μkN.
- For inclined planes, it resolves gravity into mg sin θ parallel to the ramp and mg cos θ perpendicular to the ramp.
- It then estimates net force and acceleration when motion occurs.
Formula & Equations Used
Weight: W = mg
Normal force on a flat surface: N = mg
Normal force on an incline: N = mg cos θ
Maximum static friction: fs,max = μsN
Actual static friction: fs ≤ μsN
Kinetic friction: fk = μkN
Ramp gravity component: Fparallel = mg sin θ
Newton’s second law: a = Fnet / m
Coefficient of friction: μ = f / N
Critical angle for slipping: θcritical = arctan(μs)
Minimum horizontal force to start motion: Fneeded = μsN
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Static friction on a flat surface
A 10 kg box is pushed with 20 N. The coefficient of static friction is 0.40.
N = mg = 10 × 9.8 = 98 N
fs,max = μsN = 0.40 × 98 = 39.2 N
Since 20 N is less than 39.2 N, the box does not move. Static friction is 20 N opposite the push.
Example 2: Kinetic friction while sliding
A 10 kg box slides on a surface with μk = 0.25.
N = 98 N
fk = μkN = 0.25 × 98 = 24.5 N
The kinetic friction force is 24.5 N opposite the direction of sliding.
Example 3: Block on an incline
A 5 kg block rests on a 30° ramp with μs = 0.70.
N = mg cos θ = 5 × 9.8 × cos 30° ≈ 42.4 N
mg sin θ = 5 × 9.8 × sin 30° = 24.5 N
fs,max = 0.70 × 42.4 ≈ 29.7 N
Because static friction can provide up to 29.7 N, it can hold against the 24.5 N downhill component.
Friction concepts students often mix up
- Static friction is flexible: it can be smaller than its maximum value.
- Kinetic friction is used only while sliding: once motion begins, use μk, not μs.
- Friction does not always equal μN: only maximum static friction and kinetic friction use that direct equality.
- Normal force is not always mg: on an incline, it is usually mg cos θ.
- Applied-force angle matters: this calculator assumes the applied force is parallel to the surface. A push or pull with a vertical component changes the normal force.
- Friction opposes sliding or possible sliding: it does not automatically point left or right.
FAQs
What is the difference between static and kinetic friction?
Static friction acts when surfaces are not sliding relative to each other. Kinetic friction acts when they are sliding.
Why is static friction written as less than or equal to μsN?
Static friction adjusts to match the force it needs to oppose. It only reaches μsN at the threshold of slipping.
Can friction point up an incline?
Yes. Friction points opposite the actual or possible sliding direction. If gravity would pull the object down the ramp, static friction points up the ramp.
What units does friction use?
Friction is a force, so it is measured in newtons, N. The coefficient of friction has no unit.