Free Body Diagram Generator

A free body diagram starts by isolating one object and drawing only the external forces acting on that object. The generator converts each force into x- and y-components, adds them to find ΣF x and ΣF y , and then uses Newton’s second law to estimate acceleration when mass is provided.

For inclined planes, the generator rotates the thinking to the slope: weight is split into mg sinθ down the ramp and mg cosθ into the ramp. The normal force is perpendicular to the surface, not always equal to the full weight.