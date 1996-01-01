Inclined Plane Calculator
Calculate ramp forces, normal force, friction, net force, acceleration, and required applied force with diagrams and step-by-step explanations.
Background
Inclined plane problems are force-component problems. This calculator splits weight into parallel and perpendicular components, checks friction, finds net force, and applies Newton's Second Law to explain motion on a ramp.
How to use this calculator
- Choose acceleration, friction check, required force, or equilibrium mode.
- Enter mass, ramp angle, gravity, and friction coefficients.
- Add an applied force if the object is pushed or pulled along the ramp.
- Click Calculate to see the force diagram, components, net force, acceleration, and solution steps.
How this calculator works
The calculator rotates the coordinate system so one axis is parallel to the ramp and the other is perpendicular to it. Weight is split into mg sinθ down the ramp and mg cosθ into the ramp. Friction depends on the normal force, so the calculator finds normal force before applying static or kinetic friction rules.
Formulas & Equations Used
Weight: W = mg
Parallel component: W∥ = mg sinθ
Perpendicular component: W⊥ = mg cosθ
Normal force: N = mg cosθ − F sinφ
Friction: fk = μkN, fs,max = μsN
Newton's Second Law: ΣF∥ = ma
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Frictionless incline
Problem: A 10 kg block slides down a frictionless 30° ramp. Find the acceleration.
- Find weight: W = mg = (10)(9.8) = 98 N.
- Split weight parallel to the ramp: mg sinθ = 98 sin(30°) = 49 N down the ramp.
- Split weight perpendicular to the ramp: mg cosθ = 98 cos(30°) ≈ 84.9 N into the ramp.
- Because the ramp is frictionless, friction = 0 N.
- Net force parallel to the ramp is 49 N down the ramp.
- Use Newton's Second Law: a = ΣF/m = 49/10 = 4.9 m/s².
- Conclusion: The block accelerates down the ramp at 4.9 m/s².
Example 2: Incline with kinetic friction
Problem: A 12 kg block slides down a 30° ramp with μk = 0.15. Find net force and acceleration.
- Find weight: W = (12)(9.8) = 117.6 N.
- Parallel component: mg sin30° = 58.8 N down the ramp.
- Perpendicular component and normal force: N = mg cos30° ≈ 101.8 N.
- Kinetic friction: fk = μkN = (0.15)(101.8) ≈ 15.3 N up the ramp.
- Net force: ΣF∥ = 58.8 − 15.3 = 43.5 N down the ramp.
- Acceleration: a = 43.5/12 ≈ 3.63 m/s² down the ramp.
- Conclusion: Friction reduces the acceleration but does not stop the block.
Example 3: Hold a crate stationary
Problem: A 25 kg crate sits on a 25° ramp with μs = 0.25. How much extra up-ramp force is needed to hold it?
- Weight: W = (25)(9.8) = 245 N.
- Down-ramp component: mg sin25° ≈ 103.5 N.
- Normal force: N = mg cos25° ≈ 222.0 N.
- Maximum static friction: fs,max = μsN = (0.25)(222.0) ≈ 55.5 N.
- Static friction can help by up to 55.5 N, but gravity pulls down the ramp by 103.5 N.
- Extra force needed: F = 103.5 − 55.5 = 48.0 N up the ramp.
- Conclusion: Static friction alone is not enough; an extra up-ramp force is needed.
Example 4: Pulling a box up a ramp
Problem: An 18 kg box is pulled with 90 N at 15° above a 20° ramp. μk = 0.18. Decide how the pull affects motion.
- Resolve the pull along the ramp: F∥ = 90 cos15° ≈ 86.9 N up the ramp.
- Resolve the pull away from the ramp: F⊥ = 90 sin15° ≈ 23.3 N.
- Weight component down the ramp: mg sin20° ≈ 60.3 N.
- Normal force is reduced by the away-from-ramp pull: N = mg cos20° − F⊥ ≈ 142.5 N.
- Kinetic friction: fk = μkN ≈ 25.7 N.
- Compare forces along the ramp: pull up ≈ 86.9 N, down-ramp resistance ≈ 60.3 + 25.7 = 86.0 N.
- Conclusion: The box is nearly balanced; the angled pull reduces normal force and friction.
Example 5: Car parked on a hill
Problem: A 1300 kg car is parked on a 12° hill with μs = 0.65. Will it slip?
- Down-slope component: mg sin12° ≈ 2,648 N.
- Normal force: N = mg cos12° ≈ 12,468 N.
- Maximum static friction: fs,max = μsN = (0.65)(12,468) ≈ 8,104 N.
- Compare: needed static friction is 2,648 N, which is less than 8,104 N.
- Critical angle check: θcritical = tan⁻¹(μs) = tan⁻¹(0.65) ≈ 33.0°.
- The actual hill angle, 12°, is below the critical angle.
- Conclusion: The car should not slip if static friction is available.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is weight split into two components?
Because motion and contact forces are easier to analyze using axes parallel and perpendicular to the ramp.
Is normal force equal to weight?
No. On a simple incline without other perpendicular forces, normal force equals mg cosθ, not mg.
Which way does friction point?
Friction acts parallel to the surface and opposes motion or impending motion.