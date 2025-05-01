Problem 3.2.56
Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?
Problem 3.3.61
Suppose that the function v in the Derivative Product Rule has a constant value c. What does the Derivative Product Rule then say? What does this say about the Derivative Constant Multiple Rule?
Problem 3.89
Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).
Problem 3.5.35
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
Problem 3.6.74
If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
Problem 3.53
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
Problem 3.2.43
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
Problem 3.5.31
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)
Problem 3.5.17
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
Problem 3.6.68
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1
Problem 3.1.43
[Technology Exercise]
Graph the curves in Exercises 39–48.
a. Where do the graphs appear to have vertical tangent lines?
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) with limit calculations. But before you do, read the introduction to Exercises 37 and 38.
y = 4x²/⁵ − 2x
Problem 3.8.8
If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
Problem 3.6.60
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
Problem 3.4.11
Finding g on a small airless planet Explorers on a small airless planet used a spring gun to launch a ball bearing vertically upward from the surface at a launch velocity of 15 m/sec. Because the acceleration of gravity at the planet’s surface was gₛ m/sec², the explorers expected the ball bearing to reach a height of s = 15t − (1/2)gₛt² m t sec later. The ball bearing reached its maximum height 20 sec after being launched. What was the value of gₛ?
Problem 3
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Problem 3.9.24
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = cos(x²)
Problem 3.3
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
Problem 3.2.58
Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 3.6.78
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
Problem 3.2.44
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0
x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0
Problem 3.8.5
If y = x² and dx/dt = 3, then what is dy/dt when x = –1?
Problem 3.1.8
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x²), (−1, 1)
Problem 3.7.47
Theory and Examples
Intersecting normal line The line that is normal to the curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0 at (1,1) intersects the curve at what other point?
Problem 3.2.25
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = x / (x − 1)
Problem 3.6.41
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Problem 3.7.12
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Problem 3.6.58
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
Problem 3.6.45
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
Problem 3.1.20
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2
Problem 3.6.77
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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