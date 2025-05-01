Problem 3.5.35
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
Problem 3.3.59
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Problem 3.5.29
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (sin q + cos q) / cos q
Problem 3.6.69
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1
Problem 3.7.39
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
Problem 3.1.14
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
g(x) = 8 / x², (2, 2)
Problem 3.8.6
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
Problem 3.6.9
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
Problem 3.6.29
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Problem 3.7.16
Find dr/dθ in Exercises 15–18.
r – 2√θ = (3/2)θ²/³ + (4/3)θ³/⁴
Problem 3.53
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
Problem 3.7.5
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²(x – y)² = x² – y²
Problem 3.8.9
If L = √(x² + y²), dx/dt = –1, and dy/dt = 3, find dL/dt when x = 5 and y = 12.
Problem 3.5.61
Slopes on the graph of the tangent function Graph y = tan x and its derivative together on (−π/2, π/2). Does the graph of the tangent function appear to have a smallest slope? A largest slope? Is the slope ever negative? Give reasons for your answers.
Problem 3.8.8
If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
Problem 3.6.4
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
Problem 3.1.43
[Technology Exercise]
Graph the curves in Exercises 39–48.
a. Where do the graphs appear to have vertical tangent lines?
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) with limit calculations. But before you do, read the introduction to Exercises 37 and 38.
y = 4x²/⁵ − 2x
Problem 3.3.55
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
Problem 3.9.47
Tolerance The height and radius of a right circular cylinder are equal, so the cylinder’s volume is V = πh³. The volume is to be calculated with an error of no more than 1% of the true value. Find approximately the greatest error that can be tolerated in the measurement of h, expressed as a percentage of h.
Problem 3.3.44
Find the tangent line to the Witch of Agnesi (graphed here) at the point (2,1).
Problem 3.3.61
Suppose that the function v in the Derivative Product Rule has a constant value c. What does the Derivative Product Rule then say? What does this say about the Derivative Constant Multiple Rule?
Problem 3.7.45
The devil’s curve (Gabriel Cramer, 1750) Find the slopes of the devil’s curve y⁴ – 4y² = x⁴ – 9x² at the four indicated points.
Problem 3.9.23
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sin(5√x)
Problem 3.6.60
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
Problem 3.1.3
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.
Problem 3.87
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
__
x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
Problem 3.7.41
Parallel tangent lines Find the two points where the curve x² + xy + y² = 7 crosses the x-axis, and show that the tangent lines to the curve at these points are parallel. What is the common slope of these tangent lines?
Problem 3.86
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
(y - x)² = 2x + 4, (6, 2)
Problem 3.7.1
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²y + xy² = 6
Problem 3.6.77
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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