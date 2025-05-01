Look at the cell in the figure. Based on this figure, which of the following statements is true?
A
The cell is surrounded by a thick cell wall composed primarily of cellulose.
B
The cell lacks any specialized structures for cell-to-cell communication.
C
The cell's plasma membrane is folded into microvilli to increase its motility.
D
The cell contains tight junctions that help prevent the passage of molecules between adjacent cells.
Step 1: Begin by identifying the type of cell shown in the figure. Determine whether it is a plant cell, animal cell, or another type of eukaryotic cell based on visible structures such as a cell wall, chloroplasts, or other organelles.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'The cell is surrounded by a thick cell wall composed primarily of cellulose.' Recall that cellulose-based cell walls are characteristic of plant cells. Check the figure for the presence of a cell wall to confirm or refute this statement.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'The cell lacks any specialized structures for cell-to-cell communication.' Specialized structures for communication, such as plasmodesmata in plant cells or gap junctions in animal cells, should be visible in the figure. Determine if such structures are present or absent.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'The cell's plasma membrane is folded into microvilli to increase its motility.' Microvilli are extensions of the plasma membrane that increase surface area for absorption, not motility. Check the figure for microvilli and assess their function in the context of the cell type.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'The cell contains tight junctions that help prevent the passage of molecules between adjacent cells.' Tight junctions are characteristic of animal cells, particularly in epithelial tissues. Look for evidence of tight junctions in the figure and determine if this statement is consistent with the observed structures.
