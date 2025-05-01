Which of the following tables correctly matches each cell structure with its primary function?
A
Nucleus - stores genetic material; Mitochondria - energy production; Ribosome - protein synthesis; Lysosome - digestion of cellular waste
B
Nucleus - protein synthesis; Mitochondria - stores genetic material; Ribosome - energy production; Lysosome - cell division
C
Nucleus - digestion of cellular waste; Mitochondria - cell division; Ribosome - stores genetic material; Lysosome - protein synthesis
D
Nucleus - energy production; Mitochondria - protein synthesis; Ribosome - digestion of cellular waste; Lysosome - stores genetic material
Step 1: Understand the primary functions of each cell structure. The nucleus is responsible for storing genetic material (DNA) and regulating gene expression. Mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, producing energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration. Ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains. Lysosomes contain enzymes that digest cellular waste and macromolecules.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Each option pairs a cell structure with a function. Compare these pairings with the correct functions identified in Step 1.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect pairings. For example, the nucleus does not perform protein synthesis, mitochondria do not store genetic material, ribosomes do not produce energy, and lysosomes are not involved in cell division or protein synthesis.
Step 4: Identify the option where all cell structures are correctly matched with their primary functions. This should align with the correct functions outlined in Step 1.
Step 5: Confirm your answer by cross-referencing the correct functions of each cell structure with the selected option to ensure there are no mismatches.
