Define the terms: (1) Extracellular matrix refers to the network of proteins, polysaccharides, and other molecules located outside of cells that provide structural and biochemical support to surrounding cells. (2) Nucleus is the organelle within a cell that contains genetic material. (3) Plasma membrane is the lipid bilayer that encloses the cell, separating its interior from the external environment. (4) Cytoplasm is the gel-like substance inside the cell, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended.