Eliminate incorrect options: Lamellae are not found on the surface of epithelial cells, as epithelial cells have specialized structures like microvilli or cilia. Similarly, lamellae are not located inside the cytoplasm of muscle cells, as muscle cells contain myofibrils and sarcomeres for contraction. Lastly, while cartilage has an extracellular matrix, it does not contain lamellae; instead, it has chondrocytes embedded in lacunae.