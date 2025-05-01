Which type of tissue is characterized by a band of fibers that holds structures together in the body?
A
Connective tissue
B
Muscle tissue
C
Epithelial tissue
D
Nervous tissue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each tissue type: Connective tissue provides support and binds other tissues together, muscle tissue is responsible for movement, epithelial tissue covers body surfaces and lines cavities, and nervous tissue transmits signals.
Focus on the key phrase in the question: 'a band of fibers that holds structures together.' This suggests a structural and supportive role.
Recall that connective tissue includes components like collagen fibers, which are specifically designed to provide strength and support to hold structures together.
Eliminate the other options: Muscle tissue is involved in contraction and movement, epithelial tissue forms protective layers, and nervous tissue is specialized for communication, none of which match the described function.
Conclude that the tissue type characterized by a band of fibers holding structures together is connective tissue.
Watch next
Master Cells to Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia