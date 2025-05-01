Which of the following correctly ranks the constituents found in eukaryotic cells from largest to smallest?
A
Nucleus > Mitochondrion > Ribosome > Lysosome
B
Nucleus > Mitochondrion > Lysosome > Ribosome
C
Lysosome > Nucleus > Mitochondrion > Ribosome
D
Mitochondrion > Nucleus > Lysosome > Ribosome
1
Understand the problem: The question asks for the correct ranking of cellular components in a eukaryotic cell based on their size, from largest to smallest. The options provided include different orders of the nucleus, mitochondrion, ribosome, and lysosome.
Step 1: Recall the relative sizes of the cellular components. The nucleus is the largest organelle in a eukaryotic cell, typically ranging from 5-10 micrometers in diameter. Mitochondria are smaller, usually 0.5-1 micrometer in diameter. Lysosomes are smaller than mitochondria, with a size of about 0.1-0.5 micrometers. Ribosomes are the smallest, with a size of about 20-30 nanometers.
Step 2: Compare the sizes of the components. Based on the sizes recalled in Step 1, the correct order from largest to smallest is: Nucleus > Mitochondrion > Lysosome > Ribosome.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Match the correct size order (Nucleus > Mitochondrion > Lysosome > Ribosome) with the options given to identify the correct answer.
Step 4: Confirm the reasoning. Ensure that the size hierarchy aligns with the known dimensions of these cellular components and that the selected answer is consistent with the biological understanding of eukaryotic cell structure.
