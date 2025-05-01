Step 1: Recall the relative sizes of the cellular components. The nucleus is the largest organelle in a eukaryotic cell, typically ranging from 5-10 micrometers in diameter. Mitochondria are smaller, usually 0.5-1 micrometer in diameter. Lysosomes are smaller than mitochondria, with a size of about 0.1-0.5 micrometers. Ribosomes are the smallest, with a size of about 20-30 nanometers.